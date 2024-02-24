Allen County Museum to host Space Day
Feb. 23—LIMA — The Allen County Museum will host a 'Space Day.' The event will run from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 620 W. Market St. Families are invited to engage in arts and crafts. According to a recent press release, community members will also have the chance to use radio transmitters from the Northwest Ohio Amateur Radio Club. The release also states the event is to experience fun in preparation for the eclipse.
For more information visit allencountymusuem.org.