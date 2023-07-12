Allen County receiving funds to address drugs activities

Jul. 12—CLEVELAND — The Cleveland office of the FBI has received notice from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy that the FBI Lima Resident Agency in Allen County is one of nine recipients nationwide of funding through the federal High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.

According to a press release from FBI officials, the program coordinates and assists federal, state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to address regional drug threats with the purpose of reducing drug production and drug trafficking in the United States.

"The overdose epidemic is an ever-present problem and eliminating drug trafficking organizations remains one of the highest priorities of the FBI. As a federally-funded program, we can now put additional resources behind our efforts to get ahead of the threats," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Greg Nelsen.

"This funding aims to support areas hardest hit by drug trafficking. The FBI Lima Resident Agency in Allen County is the designated recipient of the funding, but the reach of the FBI's work through this program will no doubt extend beyond the borders of Allen County to help reduce drugs and drug activity in the community," Nelsen said.

The press release did not include a specific dollar amount for the grant. Susan Licante, public affairs officer for the Cleveland FBI office, said more details should be available by the end of July.