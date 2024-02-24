Allen County recycling days announced for March

Feb. 23—LIMA — The North Central Ohio Solid Waste District has announced the dates and times for the March recycling program. According to a recent press release, community members can bring paper products, cardboard, plastic bottles, glass food jars and metal cans.

Dates and locations are listed below:

—American Township: 2:30 until 5 p.m., Thursday, March 7, Northwest corner of Lima Mall parking lot, 2400 Elida Road

—Cairo and Monroe Township: 2:30 until 5 p.m., Thursday, March 14, South Wall Street

—Harrod and Auglaize Township: noon until 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, Allen East Community Center parking lot, 9520 Harrod Road

—Lafayette and Jackson Township: 2:30 until 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, East Parking lot of the fire station, 215 E. Sugar St.

—Bath Township: 2:30 until 5 p.m., Thursday, March 21, Bath Township Hall, 2880 Ada Road

—Gomer Boy Scouts, 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, March 16, Uncle Al's, 4305 Lincoln Highway

—Delphos: 9 until 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, Delphos Fuel and Truck wash, 1770 E. Fifth St.