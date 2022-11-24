Allen County Sheriff's Office investigating shots fired into Lima residence

Nov. 23—LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident early this morning that resulted in a shot being fired into a residence.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, at approximately 12:28 a.m., two uniformed deputies initiated a bicycle stop near the intersection of Michael Avenue and Prospect Avenue as two individuals were leaving Cook Park. One was recognized due to his unique bicycle as Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, who had an active warrant for possessing weapons under a disability.

Robinson attempted to flee on foot but eventually surrendered in a back yard of a residence at the intersection of Vine Street and Prospect Avenue. As deputies approached, they heard shots ringing out from the vicinity of Cook Park, with at least one bullet striking the back of the residence at 900 E. Vine St. where Robinson was surrendering. One bullet struck the residence less than 10 feet from the deputies.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to assist in the search for the shooter but were unsuccessful. Shell casings were collected on Prospect Avenue near the park and a fragmented bullet was recovered from the residence.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Kayla Rayl at 419-993-1413 or Det. Russ Hunlock at 419-993-1427.