Allen County shows an increase in overall budget

Dec. 20—LIMA — As the year comes to a close, provisions are being made for the coming fiscal year of 2024. The Allen County Commissioners revealed a proposed 2024 budget of $36.9 million for the next year. The budget shows an increase of over $400,000 from last year's budget.

"In several lines, we did provide for an increase in the salary lines of the elected official's offices and departments (for non-board and non-union employees)," Commissioner Cory Noonan said. "The critical thing with that is how important the staff is throughout the county. We have one of the lowest sales tax rates (in the state of Ohio). One percent of that sales tax is what goes into our budget. It is between 50 and 60% of the dollars that we use for our budget."

The commissioners also thanked the departments for their work and the cohesiveness in the county.

"Bringing the annual budget together is certainly a team effort," Commissioner Beth Seibert said. "It is a work in progress every single day of the year."

Noonan also said the goal of the county is to be prepared and have a successful year. The increase in the budget made room for a 50-cent increase in pay to employees.

"When you look at a document of that size there are some lines that were decreased," Noonan said. "A cost came off so there is fluctuation, as it relates to the budget — I mean there may have been decreases for some reason and operational costs have gone down somewhere."

The budget will be approved at a later date on Jan. 4.

