Allen County Soil & Water District: Keep leaves from storm drains

Nov. 2—LIMA — The Allen Soil and Water District is reminding community members to keep leaves from storm drains. In a recent press release, the department stated rainfall can transport leaves to the drains and block water flow. The leaves can also place residue in the water which can eventually create algae. In excess, the release states algae can kill plants, fish and wildlife.

For more information reach Lydia Archambo at 419-222-0846.