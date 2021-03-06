Allen County's first jury trial of the year starts Tuesday

Mar. 6—LIMA — Allen County's first jury trial of 2021 will take place next week, ending a lengthy hiatus forced in part by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning on the fourth floor of the Allen County courthouse in the trial of Terrez Carter, who faces a total of six counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of possession of cocaine and three counts of having weapons under disability. The bulk of the charges are first-degree felonies, five of which include specifications for the use of a firearm during the commission of the crimes.

Carter's trial begins almost six years — and four changes in defense attorneys — after police and prosecutors allege he raped a woman during the summer of 2015.

Since his indictment in the summer of 2018 in two separate cases representing the 13 counts, Carter has gone through four attorneys.

One of those lawyers in 2019 filed a motion to suppress evidence in the case that included videos of an alleged 2015 rape found by police in a camera in Carter's bedroom.

Visiting Judge Frederick Pepple from Auglaize County heard the motion and ruled that police were within their rights to seize as evidence and view the contents of any electronic devices found inside Carter's home.

Jury trials had been postponed in Allen County through January due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Several trials were scheduled in February, but 11th-hour pleas by defendants ultimately made those events unnecessary.