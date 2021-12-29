Allen deputies target of civil suit

Dec. 28—TOLEDO — An Allen County Sheriff's Office deputy suspended last week for a month without pay is also the target — along with a fellow deputy — of a civil lawsuit filed last month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio in Toledo.

The suit was filed last month by Cory Curl, of Lima, against Scott Dammeyer and Robert Wintersteller. The lawsuit alleges the deputies "maliciously, willfully and with reckless indifference" violated Curl's constitutional by performing a warrantless arrest without probable cause during an incident more than two years ago.

The suit states that on the evening of Nov. 26, 2019, an unidentified 911 call was received at the Allen County Sheriff's Office claiming a disturbance was taking place in the front yard of Curl's residence on South Rumbaugh Road. At around 8:24 p.m., the lawsuit alleges, Dammeyer and Wintersteller arrived at the home and entered Curl's home without a warrant.

Wintersteller, during a suppression hearing in Lima Municipal Court in February of 2020, said that in looking through a window he saw a man and woman sitting in the front room of the home and it did not appear they had been fighting, the suit alleges.

When Curl went to the door of an attached garage to see what was going on, he encountered Wintersteller, who said he wanted to check on the welfare of Curl's wife. According to the suit, Curl went back into the garage and attempted to close the door when both deputies stuck their feet in the doorway, stopping it from being closed.

"Without probable cause, both deputy sheriff's unlawfully entered Curl's home, forcing Curl outside, accusing him of being disorderly by intoxication and resisting arrest, bloodening (sic) Curl's face in the process," the suit alleges.

Despite Curl's wife informing the deputies that no altercation had taken place, Curl was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and resisting arrest, according to the lawsuit.

Criminal charges dismissed

During the motion to suppress hearing surrounding the criminal charges against Curl, Wintersteller said Curl made it clear "he didn't give us permission to go into his residence," the lawsuit claims.

Several weeks after the hearing, the judge ruled that neither deputy had the authority to arrest Curl on the night in question. The court granted Curl's motion to suppress all evidence and statements related to the incident and on March 13, 2020, all charges against him were dismissed at the request of prosecutors.

The suit alleges that Dammeyer and Wintersteller "maliciously, willfully and with reckless indifference" violated Curl's rights under the U.S. Constitution by performing a warrantless arrest without probable cause and that Dammeyer and Wintersteller "entered into an agreement and conspired among themselves to engage in unlawful conduct" through their actions on the night in question.

Curl is seeking compensatory damages in the amount of $100,000 and punitive damages totaling $300,000 "or an amount to be determined at trial." The suit also requests that the Allen County Sheriff's Office "be ordered to enforce appropriate policies and practices to prevent future instances of the type of misconduct described in this lawsuit."

Sheriff's department spokesman Major Andre McConnahea said Tuesday no internal discipline was handed out to either Wintersteller nor Dammeyer following a review of the 2019 incident.

"If we would have had concerns,we would have been looking into it, but there was no internal investigation and no discipline was issued," McConnahea said.

The spokesman said he only recently learned of the civil lawsuit against the two deputies.

"I don't think our office has received a copy of the suit so I'm not really able to discuss that," McConnahea said.

Wintersteller was handed a one-month suspension last week as the result of a departmental investigation that determined the deputy had violated departmental policies during and after an off-duty altercation at a Lima area bar on Nov. 6.