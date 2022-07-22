Allen Henderson Jr. apprehended by law enforcement

Allen Henderson Jr. was apprehended by law enforcement on Avon Drive, just outside the city limits.

The 38-year-old Cambridge man was charged with felonious assault with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony, in connection with a July 10 shooting on Steubenville Avenue. Law enforcement had been looking for Henderson since that time.

The Cambridge Police Department received information on Henderson's whereabouts on Wednesday. Since the Avon Drive residence is in the county, the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene. Officers with the police department remained on scene to assist with perimeter duties.

A search warrant was granted and executed by the sheriff’s office SRT members and road deputies. Henderson was taken into custody without incident and transported to jail. He will be arraigned at a later date. Guernsey County Adult Parole and Ohio State Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.

Officers with the city's police department were dispatched to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center Emergency Room at 5:45 p.m. July 10, on the report of a male being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers spoke to a witness and the male victim, who was eventually air lifted to a Columbus hospital for further treatment. While there officers learned the identity of the shooter.

Officers then responded to the Steubenville Avenue residence and set up a perimeter. Not knowing the if the suspect was still on scene or if anyone else was inside the apartment, the police department's SWAT team was called in to secure the scene. Other apartments in the building were evacuated and the team was able to secure the scene.

While at large, the police department said Henderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

