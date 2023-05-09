After Allen massacre, Texas leaders must act. And that includes modest gun restrictions | Opinion

Another weekend, another mass shooting, another chance for partisans to retreat to their predictable corners.

Before we knew any of the details of the Allen outlet mall shooting, Democrats demanded gun control and Republicans talked about mental health and a crisis of community outreach. The left roasted the right’s prayers, and the right blamed everything but guns.

Meanwhile, little seems to change. It’s time both parties listen to one another, stand together and act on behalf of the vast majority of voters who demand it.

We’re still learning about the 33-year-old Dallas resident who gunned down eight people, including reports that the gunman held disgusting neo-Nazi and white supremacist beliefs. He had worked for several security companies and had undergone a background check and had firearm training, though his license to work as a security guard expired in 2020. He used an AR-15-style weapon and had several other guns, but it’s not yet known how he got them.

Mass shootings have varied causes, and any changes will have limited impact. But there are steps that can reduce lethality and save lives. There’s plenty more to do about the overall epidemic of gun violence as well. There have been multiple mass shootings in Texas the last decade. Loosening restrictions on guns so that there’s a better chance a “good guy with a gun can intervene” isn’t working.

Allen, Texas shooting. People visit the memorial setup near the scene of a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall on May 9, 2023 in Allen, Texas.

Democrats need not be vilified for suggesting that easy access to high-capacity magazines and powerful guns are part of the problem. Clearly these weapons are being used as an outlet for anger and hate. But they should realize that tackling guns has limits and won’t in itself stop mass shootings or other violence.

Republicans aren’t wrong for wanting to preserve the Second Amendment rights of lawful gun owners. They note, and it’s true, that Americans have long had access to different kinds of firearms but now seem to be suffering more disconnection and mental anguish. But we’re long past the point where Republicans need to put their money where their mouth is by improving Texas’ disgraceful record on access to mental health facilities and specialists.

There was some movement in the Texas House, where Democrats have been pushing for a bill to ban sales of AR-15-style rifles to those younger than 21. A couple of Republicans joined them Monday to pass the bill out of a committee. The bill, sparked by the Uvalde school shooting, wouldn’t have made a difference in Allen. But it’s a good sign.

“You have prayed for an answer, you have begged for an answer. The solution is staring you in the face,” Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston said Monday, referring to gun control. This makes for a great sound bite but the reality is much more gray. Exactly which gun policy would have stopped this shooting?

Democrats are focused on the AR-15, and it’s easy to see why: It’s been the weapon of choice lately in shootings like this. But 9 mm handguns, used in even deadlier shootings, can be just as lethal and fire just as quickly. There are tens of millions of semiautomatic handguns in the country; they are not going away.

There are two ideas Democrats have that Republicans should consider that might prevent future, similar shootings. Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, authored House Bill 22 to require reporting if a single person buys multiple firearms or magazines within a five-day period.

A bill to create a “red flag” law, Senate Bill 144 by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, may not have caught this shooter’s mental health issues which kicked him out of his brief military service, but it could be a system with which to catch others expressing specific intent to harm others or themselves and remove weapons from them.

Many mass shooters exhibit warning signs. It’s often clear following a shooting that the gunman made threats, was suicidal, or showed other mental health concerns. This bill would allow police to act.

Democrats also want universal background checks for gun sales, though in reality, most purchases already require a check. Those checks need to be more thorough, though.

It may not seem like it, but mass shootings such as the Allen killing are statistically rare, making up 0.2% of all firearm deaths. We need policies targeted at overall gun violence.

Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, posit that the long-term solution is improved mental health. But Texas ranks last in the nation in access to care, according to Mental Health America. It ranks poorly for available youth treatment, too. There simply aren’t enough healthcare providers in that field to accommodate the growing needs of a state this heavily populated. The pandemic likely shed light on our dismal numbers, especially as the stigma around mental health has waned.

Republicans need to support funding for mental health and largely, they say they do. Now, while in session, they need to pass bills that will accomplish this. A bill that has passed the Senate would create a $15 million grant program working with nonprofit groups who offer mental health treatment to children and families.

Young, angry, purposeless boys and men are looking for meaning or belonging. Sometimes, they find fringe groups, and a disturbing number are falling into far-right, racist networks that anticipate, if not directly advocate, violence. They need school programs or churches to invite them in. They need less screen time and more friends and hobbies. Alienation and loneliness can create a sense of anger and bitterness.

Our leaders must work together and speak as one against all violence and crime. They must focus law enforcement on extremism and follow up to ensure progress.

But most of all, on each of these fronts, we need them to step out of their comfort zones and act.