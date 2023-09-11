Allen Media Group to launch three new court shows

“Mathis Court with Judge Mathis,” “Justice For the People with Judge Milian,” and “Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams,” will premiere on Monday via Allen Media Group’s justicecentral.tv.

Allen Media Group (AMG) announced that it will launch three new daily court shows in nationwide syndication. The programs will each premiere on Monday.

The new shows, “Mathis Court with Judge Mathis,” “Justice For the People with Judge Milian,” and “Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams,” are all daily one-hour strip series. They will be available nationwide on broadcast television stations, cable, and digital distribution platforms.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to launch these three new court series,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group and owner of theGrio. “Judge Greg Mathis, Judge Marilyn Milian, and Judge Eboni K. Williams are all outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television hosts.”

Eboni K. Williams, is the host of the new AMG court series “Equal Justice with Eboni K. Williams.” (Photo provided by Allen Media Group)

The three additions mean a total of nine court shows for AMG, making it the world’s largest producer and distributor of television court programming. They join “America’s Court with Judge Ross,” “Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez,” “Justice with Judge Mablean,” “Supreme Justice with Judge Karen,” “The Verdict with Judge Hatchett,” and “We the People with Judge Lauren Lake.”

“We are extremely confident that these three brand-new court series — in addition to our current six court series — will be very successful for years to come,” Allen continued. “Our three new court judges further bolster the strongest all-star roster of court talent in the world.”

All nine shows are also available on the AMG television network justicecentral.tv. The network is available in 53 million homes via ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, Comcast, YouTube TV, DISH, Altice, and Hulu.

AMG’s court series are carried in 90% of American broadcast television markets.

The post Allen Media Group to launch three new court shows appeared first on TheGrio.