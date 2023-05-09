Allen Premium Outlet shooting survivor out of surgery and awake, family says

One of the survivors of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets is awake and singing after a successful surgery to remove bullet fragments, his family said in an update to a verified GoFundMe.

Eight people were killed and seven were shot and wounded, according to authorities. The victims’ ages ranged from 3 to 61.

Irvin Walker, whose family said in the GoFundMe was in his car trying to find a parking spot when the gunman opened fire, came out of recovery singing.

“He along with his family & friends thank you all for your continued prayers and support,” the family wrote.

Walker was one of the people who was shot and survived the attack at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday evening, when a gunman identified by police as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, stepped out of a vehicle in the parking lot holding an AR-15 variant rifle and opened fire. Eight people were killed.

Walker was shot twice in the chest, one of the shots hitting him close to the heart, and once in the shoulder, according to his family. On Monday before Walker went into surgery, his family said he was in stable condition but would need to have bullet fragments removed from his body by a surgeon.

His path to full recovery is expected to be long, his family said. They’re asking for the community’s help in paying for the medical expenses related to his initial hospitalization and the care he’ll need to fully recover through the GoFundMe. The fundraiser’s goal is $50,000.

The family notes in the fundraiser’s description that initial hospitalization costs alone can cost up to $32,000, citing numbers from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence from 2019.

The shooting in Allen happened Saturday evening, killing eight people and injuring seven. Two of those who died were pronounced dead at a hospital. One of those still hospitalized is the mother of two elementary school children killed in the shooting. Authorities said Monday she is in critical condition.