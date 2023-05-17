Allen shooting survivor details recovery from hospital: ‘Evil is not gonna win’

A survivor of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas, had just dropped off his girlfriend at the busy outlet mall and was looking for a parking spot when the gunfire began, he recalled in his first public comments since the May 6 attack.

Irvin Walker continues to recover at a Dallas-area hospital after suffering multiple bullet fragments around his head, neck, chest and arm, his doctor said.

Walker says he was shot while still in his car at the Allen Premium Outlets.

“I knew I was bleeding profusely, so I got out my vehicle and saw what looked like a security officer approaching,” Walker said Tuesday during a press conference at Medical City McKinney. “I ran towards that way.”

The security guard, Christian LaCour, urged him to sit down, Walker said. LaCour, 20, was one of eight people killed in the rampage.

Walker didn’t see the shooter and felt shocked after being wounded, he said. The gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was killed by a police officer who happened to be near the scene.

“I think this event was just evidence of evil not winning,” Walker said. “The power of God just showed brightly and gave me an opportunity to fight through this process. Evil is not gonna win.”

Dr. Elizabeth Kim, who treated Walker, says he was smiling when they met in the emergency room, which she described as “one of the bright parts of that day.” He didn’t require immediate surgery, but bullet fragments near his heart and in his shoulder left doctors “extremely worried,” Kim said.

Walker has since undergone multiple surgeries.

“He’s doing much better than when he first arrived, but he still has a long road to go for a recovery,” Kim said.