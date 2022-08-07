Allen Tate Realtors enters Asheville market with Beverly-Hanks acquisition, its largest to date

Charlotte Business Journal
·1 min read

Allen Tate Realtors is expanding its reach in western North Carolina through the acquisition of Asheville-based Beverly-Hanks Realtors.

The Charlotte-based residential real estate firm said the deal marks the largest acquisition in its 65-year history.

With the acquisition of Beverly-Hanks, Allen Tate gains more than 460 Realtors and 18 residential real estate offices covering western North Carolina. It also will add the firm’s commercial division, NAI Beverly-Hanks.

Beverly-Hanks was founded in 1976 after the merger of two prominent real estate firms in the Asheville area, Beverly Realty and W. Neal Hanks & Associates. Beverly-Hanks recorded closed sales of more than $2.6 billion in 2021 across its nine-county footprint.

Read more here.

