Allen Warner, accused of killing his estranged wife in Marshfield, stands trial

PLYMOUTH – The murder trial of Allen Warner, who is accused of killing his estranged wife, Shana Warner, in Marshfield nearly four years ago, continued Monday as prosecutors tried to persuade a jury to convict him of first-degree murder and other charges in Plymouth Superior Court.

Allen Warner, accused of first-degree murder, enters a courtroom in Plymouth on Feb. 28, 2022.

A jury of 12 and two alternates heard from several witnesses Monday, including State Police detectives and a driver who said he saw Allen Warner on the side of the road in Marshfield near where Shana Warner was found dead.

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Thursday. The trial was delayed multiple times because of COVID-19.

Police say Warner killed his wife, eluded police for nearly 24 hours and crashed a stolen truck in a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru before he was arrested in Whitman on Sept. 25, 2018.

Police said Shana Warner was beaten, dragged behind a car, shot and stabbed, then left for dead along Route 3A by Allen Warner the night before he was arrested.

Police said Warner followed his estranged wife and then confronted her near her car, a Toyota Scion that went off the road at the intersection of Main Street and Old Main Street Extension in Marshfield.

In court, State Police Sgt. Brian Mahoney said the Scion had a device that recorded two crash events. The crashes weren't hard enough to trigger the car's air bags and the device couldn't show the dates or times they happened.

Lawyer Drew Segadelli, left, speaks with his client Allen Warner in Plymouth County Superior Court on Feb. 28, 2022.

Shana Warner, 48, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

When Allen Warner was arrested, Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares called him "purely evil."

Court files show that Shana Warner filed for divorce in Plymouth County in 2011, 2017 and 2018, but that the proceeding was never finalized. In her first filing, she claimed Allen Warner had been “physically and verbally abusive due to his drug-use behavior.”

In addition to murder, Allen Warner was indicted in 2019 on charges of kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, larceny of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene with property damage.

The murder trial began Tuesday of last week. Warner is being represented by Drew Segadelli.

