Allen Weisselberg: half of the dynamic duo running Trump’s business empire

Allen Weisselberg, the 73-year-old top financial executive of the Trump Organization, is known for his deep fealty to the Trump family.

Weisselberg surrendered to Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday morning to face charges following a lengthy criminal investigation of the former president and his namesake company.

But Weisselberg has refused to cooperate with prosecutors, who had hoped that his extensive knowledge of the organization’s finances could bolster their investigation.

Weisselberg has been a dedicated Trump family employee for nearly five decades; he started his career working for Trump’s father, Fred Trump, in 1973, and has served as the company’s chief moneyman for years, according to the New York Times.

No one other than Trump has such a thorough knowledge of the Trump Organization. “They are like Batman and Robin,” Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Allen Weisselberg’s son Barry, told the Times.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating Trump’s business affairs preceding his presidency. This investigation has examined whether the value of some real estate in the Trump Organization’s portfolio was presented in a manner that defrauded banks and insurers. The inquiry has sought to determine whether questionable property valuations might have created illegal tax breaks, per reports. The New York state attorney general’s office is also investigating.

Weisselberg was one of the “two people in the room” – the other being Trump – when preparing tax paperwork and other financial documents, the Daily Beast said. A New York Daily News report detailing Weisselberg’s 2015 deposition in civil litigation against now-shuttered Trump University shows the extent of his involvement with the company.

“Throughout all of our entities, people do know it’s important to involve me when it comes to financial matters because later on if things don’t prove out to be where they should be, they’ll have to deal with me on answering the question as to why,” Weisselberg reportedly said in this deposition. “So they – they – they know the protocol.”

Weisselberg also testified about his compensation from the Trump Organization, saying he had made approximately $450,000 for “a long time” and received a yearly bonus that ranged from $200,000 to $400,000 a year. So dedicated was Weisselberg that he voluntarily suggested that his annual bonus be cut to about $300,000 amid the 2008 financial crash, because he already thought himself to be properly compensated.

“I wanted to set an example for my company,” Weisselberg reportedly said. “My kids are grown and I don’t have the same needs I had many years ago. So I was fine with what I was making. I had no problem with it.”

Weisselberg also said he voluntarily worked a grueling schedule, noting: “I take no vacations. That’s not even funny. My wife doesn’t laugh at all. I don’t. I just – I work a lot, and pretty much I – I’m in work all the time.”

Indeed, deposition testimony shows that Weisselberg’s doggedness led to his involvement with the younger Trump. While working for Fred, he started doing work for Donald Trump, accounting for his Manhattan Hyatt Hotel and leases in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I was doing a lot of Donald’s work on weekends or at – or at night. And that’s what eventually led me to leave Fred in 1986 and move into Manhattan to work for Donald.”

Weisselberg, who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, studied finance and accounting at New York’s Pace University. In his 1965 senior class yearbook, Weisselberg said his dream was working as an accountant, per the News. While he detailed his knowledge of the Trump Organization’s inner workings, he also disavowed knowing about finance-related legalities.

“That’s not my thing,” he reportedly said during the deposition. “I was only concerned about the economic side of it. They were handling the legal side of it.”