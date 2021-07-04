Allen West declared on July Fourth that he is running for Texas governor, setting up a 2022 clash with incumbent Greg Abbott, a fellow Republican who is seeking a third term and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

West, 60, made the announcement in a short video shown to a congregation at Sojourn Church in Carrollton, Texas.

"I can no longer sit on the sidelines and see what has happened in these United States ... and the place that I call home," West said.

West is a former U.S. congressman from Florida and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He ran and won the race in 2020 to become chairman of the Texas Republican Party but announced last month he would be resigning, effective July 11.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Texas, Allen West, 2022 Elections, Greg Abbott

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Allen West announces bid for Texas governor against Trump-endorsed Greg Abbott