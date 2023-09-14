Allen's attorneys ask for suppression of evidence, cameras in court

Sep. 14—DELPHI — The defense team for accused Delphi suspect Richard Allen filed new motions in court this week, one asking for the suppression of evidence found during an October 2022 search of Allen's home and the other asking for cameras to be allowed inside the courtroom during further court proceedings.

Richard Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams, and he has a jury trial slated for January 2024.

But according to Allen's attorneys, there are plenty of items on the agenda to be worked out before that time comes.

One of those is a motion to suppress possible evidence found inside Allen's residence, including a Sig Sauer Model P226 .40 caliber pistol.

It's that particular firearm that investigators believe a bullet located near the girls' bodies cycled through, and a significant part of the prosecution's arguments into Allen's alleged guilt, per court documents.

Court documents also noted that, along with the firearm, investigators located 15 hunting and utility knives during the Oct. 13, 2022, search of Allen's Carroll County residence.

In a probable cause affidavit filed early on in the case, prosecutors argued that it was a "sharp object" that reportedly killed the two girls, though there has been no indication of what that object might be.

But that October 2022 search, Allen's defense team now argues, was unconstitutional.

In the motion to suppress evidence that was recently filed, defense attorney Bradley Rozzi claims there was no probable cause for the search of Allen's property. He also added that Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett made "false and misleading representations with a reckless disregard for the truth."

"The officers, in obtaining and executing the warrant, exceeded the scope of the warrant and the authority vested in the officers through the warrant," Rozzi wrote in part, "thereby violating the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article 1 Section 11 of the Indiana Constitution."

Rozzi also claimed the affidavit submitted in support of the search warrant failed to establish the items that were to be seized were actually inside the residence or were even expected to be at the residence at all, court documents indicated.

"Under the totality of the circumstances, the search of Defendant Allen's home, pursuant to the search warrant, was unreasonable," Rozzi noted.

In a separate motion filed in the case, Allen's defense team also requested that any future court proceedings be publicly broadcast, citing the "facts and circumstances surrounding this case have attracted the attention of the public on a national level and even the attention of others around the globe."

"Courts should make court processes as transparent as possible so the average person can witness the judicial system in action," Rozzi argued. "A highly effective way to do this is to proactively take steps to disseminate information in high profile/high stakes cases."

Rozzi also pointed out in the motion to broadcast the proceedings that Judge Frances Gull, the special judge appointed to the case, "welcomed" cameras to the courtroom in 2021 during a pilot program that allowed television cameras to broadcast hearings inside the Allen County Courthouse.

The defense team's request comes on the heels of a new law that took effect in May allowing cameras to have access inside courtrooms if the presiding judge allows it.

A hearing for Gull to rule on these motions has not yet been set.

It was Feb. 14, 2017, when the bodies of Williams and German were located near the Monon High Bridge area after being dropped off the day before but not returning to their pick-up location.

Five years later, on Oct. 31, 2022, investigators released they had arrested Allen for his alleged connection to the case.

During an interview with investigators, Allen admitted to being on the Monon High Bridge around the time the girls went missing, but he said he did not see Williams nor German that day.