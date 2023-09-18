Allen's defense: Delphi teens were 'ritualistically sacrificed'

Sep. 18—DELPHI — The defense team for Delphi suspect Richard Allen filed a new motion Monday, claiming in part that 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams were "ritualistically sacrificed" and killed by members of a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist-linked group referred to as "Odinists."

Defense attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Bradly Rozzi noted in their filing that Allen has never been involved or has any ties to Odinism.

The claim the defense is using to back up their arguments are crime scene details — which have never been made public until this filing — that they say reportedly point to the involvement of Odinism in the girls' deaths, including the discovery of several "runes," which are described as sticks that are deliberately arranged on the girls' bodies.

The defense also claims that a symbol resembling an "F" was painted on a nearby tree using German's blood, per the filing, which they argue is also part of Odinism involvement.

Monday's filing also claimed that an Odinite living in Logansport, whose son was reportedly dating one of the girls, allegedly posted pictures to social media that mimicked the crime scene, and the defense team also argued that another man from Rushville also allegedly confessed to his involvement in the girls' deaths.

There were also several other individuals mentioned throughout Indiana, per the filing, and the defense identified them. However, the Tribune is not identifying any of them at this time.

Baldwin and Rozzi also claimed that case investigators — referred to as the "Unified Command" — reportedly knew about the possible Odinism connection to the crime scene and the individuals involved, but the defense was not made aware of these investigations until recently.

"Due to either incompetence or a concerted intentionality, those in charge of the investigation refused to arrest or even properly investigate these obvious suspects," the filing stated in part. "... 'While the prosecution has been holding on to this exculpatory evidence, Richard Allen has been living in hell.'"

Another claim by the defense in Monday's filing states that several correctional officers at Westville Correctional Facility, where Allen is currently housed, also reportedly follow the Odinism religion, and the team argues that Allen reportedly has stated that the "Odinites" have threatened him there, likely alluding to the correctional officers.

"Richard Allen has been monitored, intimidated and mentally abused by correctional officers who are also members of the Odinite cult," the defense's filing states part.

Because of this, Baldwin and Rozzi are requesting Allen's transfer from WCF, though the case's presiding Judge Frances Gull ruled earlier this summer that Allen would not be moved from the facility.

Along with their belief that Odinism was involved in the girls' deaths, there is also the case of the bullet that investigators say was reportedly located at the scene.

According to the prosecution, that unspent bullet came from a firearm that was reportedly located at Allen's Carroll County residence during an Oct. 2022 warranted search of his property.

However, the defense claims in the filing that they have yet to see any photograph of the bullet itself after it was removed from the ground.

"No photo or video, for example, shows the bullet as it was being pulled from the ground," the defense argues. "... No photographs of the bullet next to a measuring device to show its length. No photos that show what the bullet looked like once it was pulled out of the ground could provide proof that it is the same bullet that ended up in the evidence locker room."

Baldwin and Rozzi added that even Carroll County Sheriff Tony Liggett reportedly admitted in a recent deposition that he had "not seen any photographs of the purported bullet" after it was taken out of the ground and away from the scene.

"In other words," the defense team stated, "the only photos that the defense has found in the discovery it was received are of the bullet still buried in the ground. At this time, the defense has no idea if (a) photos of the bullet after it was removed from the ground even exist or the photos exist but the state has not yet turned those important photographs over to the defense or the defense has missed these photos in the voluminous discovery.

"Either way," Baldwin and Rozzi added, "the defense has asked the prosecutor to please locate these photographs."

Allen's attorneys then brought up a theory that the team said some investigators believe about the case; that Allen acted alone.

"One man, 5-foot-4-inches in stature, handled all these tasks?" Baldwin and Rozzi argued. "From the abduction at the high bridge, to the crossing over the cold, flowing river, to the subduing of one girl while the other is killed, to the killing of the second girl ...

"To the painting of the F rune on the tree, to the throwing of the clothing items into the river, to the departure of the crime scene, and finally, to traversing hundreds of yards through the forest and then up a steep hill and then another hundred or more yards. ... all the while being so careful as to not leave any DNA or other forensic evidence behind. Were all these acts committed by one man acting alone? ... Again, not plausible."

Allen is slated to go to trial in January 2024, and it's unclear how this latest filing will affect that schedule.

The motions are now in the hands of Gull, who will decide whether to accept or deny them.

It was Feb. 14, 2017, when the bodies of Williams and German were located along the banks of Deer Creek near the Monon High Bridge area, after being dropped off the day before but not returning to their pick-up location.