Allen's defense: Libby and Abby killed in Odinism ritual sacrifice

Richard Allen's attorneys took this photo April 4, 2023, of the man accused of the Delphi killings of teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams. He appears to have lost a significant amount of weight in his five months in prison segregation. He appears to have spittle on his shirt under his chin. Allen exhibits what his attorneys describe as "schizophrenic and delusional."

DELPHI, Ind. — Libby German and Abby Williams' accused killer, Richard Allen, requested a hearing to present evidence that the search warrant for his house was based on faulty probable cause, and the girls were murdered in a ritual killing by several people, not Allen, according to a 136-page memorandum filed Monday to support the motion to suppress.

"Members of a pagan Norse religion, called Odinism, hijacked by white nationalists, ritualistically sacrificed Abigail Williams and Liberty German," the motion states.

"(N)othing, absolutely nothing, links Richard Allen to Odinism or any religious cult," the motion states.

Clues to the Odinism killing included sticks placed at the crime scene to form Germanic letters associated with the religion, according to the motion.

"Odinism is the pagan religion referenced above, and its followers are called Odinites," the motion states. "Odinists are enamored of Viking/Nordic culture.

"Evidence supports that at the crime scene, these murdering Odinites left behind obvious signatures, symbols in the form of runes (Germanic letters)," according to the motion. "These runes were (1) formed with sticks, (2) fashioned with tree branches and (3) painted using the blood of Liberty German."

"Delphi investigation seemingly, and quickly, abandoned the obvious correlation between the crime scene and Odinism, despite an obscene amount of evidence linking Odinism to the crime scene," the motion states.

The evidence of a ritualistic killing was omitted and ignored in October 2022 when investigators requested a search warrant for Allen's home, according to the motion that requests the evidence from that search be suppressed.

The lengthy memorandum is to support Allen's motion for a Franks hearing. A Franks hearing places the burden on the defense to show that a "false statement knowingly or intentionally, or with reckless disregard for the truth" was used in an affidavit to get a warrant, according to govinfo.gov.

Allen's memorandum, it states, "(T)he evidence supporting the assertions contained throughout this memorandum was buried deep in a mountain of discovery, thousands upon thousands of pages of paperwork and hundreds of hours of videos. But not buried deep enough.

"... Or more simply put: the very detailed analysis of the facts allows the Court to conclude that 'yes, the omitted information and false information identified in the memorandum is the type of information that (Carroll Circuit) Judge (Benjamin) Diener would have wanted to know before signing the warrant.

"Richard Allen ... request that this Court set this case for a Franks hearing at which time the Defense will be asking for the search warrant to be deemed illegal and the fruits of the illegal warrant to be suppressed."

