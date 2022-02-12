Allenwood inmate indicted on weapons charge

Feb. 12—WILLIAMSPORT — A federal inmate at Allenwood faces charges of possessing a weapon while in prison after a grand jury indicted the man on Feb. 10, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rigoberto Garay-Lopez, age 34, now faces an indictment that alleges on Jan. 22, Garay-Lopez was found in possession of a piece of sharpened metal with a plastic handle, commonly referred to as a "shank," that is intended to be used as a weapon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The charge stems from an investigation by the Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the office.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan Martin are prosecuting the case.

— FRANCIS SCARCELLA