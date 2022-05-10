Allenwood inmate pleads guilty to having cellphone in prison

May 10—WILLIAMSPORT — A 41-year-old Allenwood federal prison inmate will face an additional month added to his already 186-month sentence after pleading guilty to possessing a cellphone in jail, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office.

John Alexander Townsend pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle, for possessing a cellphone in prison on May 5, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Arbuckle sentenced Townsend to one month imprisonment, to run consecutive to Townsend's 186-month prison term for a series of armed robberies in Philadelphia.

Townsend also lost 54 days of good time and spent 30 days in disciplinary segregation for possessing the cellphone, according to the office.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, on May 10, 2021, a corrections officer's metal detector alerted on Townsend at the low security Correctional Institution, Allenwood. Staff then searched Townsend and found a Samsung cellphone and charger hidden in a pocket stitched on the inside of Townsend's prison uniform. Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cellphones.

