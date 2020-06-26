Allergan, an AbbVie Company, and Molecular Partners Receive Complete Response Letter from FDA on Biologics License Application for Abicipar pegol

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan, an AbbVie Company (NYSE: ABBV), and Molecular Partners (SIX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of custom-built protein therapeutics known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter to the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Abicipar pegol, a novel, investigational DARPin® therapy for patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

The letter from the FDA indicates that the rate of intraocular inflammation observed following administration of Abicipar pegol 2mg/0.05 mL results in an unfavorable benefit-risk ratio in the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). AbbVie plans to meet with the FDA to discuss their comments and determine next steps.

"We continue to believe in the need for treatment options that provide patients with reliable vision gains and less frequent dosing for the treatment of nAMD," said Michael R. Robinson, M.D., Vice President, Global Therapeutic Area Head, Ophthalmology, AbbVie. "We are committed to working with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps for Abicipar pegol."

The global need for eye health services is projected to increase dramatically in the coming decades, posing a considerable challenge to healthcare systems. Through building a strong, active pipeline, which is focused on significant unmet needs in eye care, AbbVie is committed to developing and delivering sustainable solutions that make a remarkable impact on people's lives.

About DARPin®

DARPin® molecules are derived from naturally occurring binding proteins that consist of repeat sequences with capping structures at each end of the protein. DARPin® molecules have three key properties that have made them an important investigational class of binding protein for researchers: high binding affinity, low molecular weight and customizable applications. These three properties make DARPin® molecules candidates for a broad range of therapeutic applications and are currently being investigated in therapeutic categories such as ophthalmology, oncology and immuno-oncology. Allergan and Molecular Partners are committed to advancing patient care through the development of molecules such as Abicipar.

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry for more than 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in new treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. Our eye care pipeline includes over a dozen additional agents for multiple ocular conditions.

We remain steadfast in helping eye care providers deliver the best in patient care through innovative products and outreach programs.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio.

