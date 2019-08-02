Allergan (AGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Allergan (AGN) closed at $161.02, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the Botox maker had lost 5.13% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.34, down 1.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.94 billion, down 4.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.77 per share and revenue of $15.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.48% and -3.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% higher. AGN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AGN has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.65, which means AGN is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, AGN's PEG ratio is currently 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Generic Drugs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



