Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN): Financial Strength Analysis

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), a large-cap worth US$49b, comes to mind for investors seeking a strong and reliable stock investment. Most investors favour these big stocks due to their strong balance sheet and high market liquidity, meaning there are an abundance of stock in the public market available for trading. These companies are resilient in times of low liquidity and are not as strongly impacted by interest rate hikes as companies with lots of debt. Assessing the most recent data for AGN, I will take you through the key ratios to measure financial health, in particular, its solvency and liquidity.

Check out our latest analysis for Allergan

How does AGN’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

AGN’s debt levels have fallen from US$30b to US$24b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, AGN currently has US$1.9b remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moreover, AGN has produced cash from operations of US$5.6b over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 24%, meaning that AGN’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for loss making companies as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In AGN’s case, it is able to generate 0.24x cash from its debt capital.

Does AGN’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at US$4.9b, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.33x. Generally, for Pharmaceuticals companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

NYSE:AGN Historical Debt February 1st 19 More

Is AGN’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 37%, AGN’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as AGN is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. AGN’s risk around capital structure is low, and the company has the headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Next Steps:

Although AGN’s debt level is relatively low, its cash flow levels still could not copiously cover its borrowings. This may indicate room for improvement in terms of its operating efficiency. However, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near-term obligations, which isn’t a big surprise for a large-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for AGN’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Allergan to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for AGN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for AGN’s outlook. Valuation: What is AGN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AGN is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



