Why allergy season can be crippling for people with lung issues

The spring and fall can be tough for anyone with seasonal allergies, but it can be especially brutal for those with underlying lung conditions.

“Pretty much anybody with a form of inflammatory lung disease like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can have worse symptoms during allergy season because they already have underlying inflammation,” Jonathan Parsons, MD, director of the division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, tells Yahoo Lifestyle.

Allergies create an inflammatory response in the lungs, meaning they cause the lungs and airways to release chemicals such as histamine, a compound that causes swelling, spasms and increased mucus production, Raymond Casciari, MD, a pulmonologist at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., tells Yahoo Lifestyle. And that can lead to symptoms like coughing, trouble breathing and wheezing.

But things are even worse for people with underlying lung issues, given that allergies cause inflammation on top of preexisting inflammation. “It’s an add-on,” Casciari says. “Breathing becomes doubly difficult for these people.”

Someone with seasonal allergies and asthma may find themselves wheezing and reaching for a fast-acting rescue inhaler as soon as they go outside, he says. And, “in general, people with COPD typically have more symptoms than patients with asthma,” Parsons says. This can cause such difficulty breathing that it even leads to a trip to the ER.

If you have a condition like asthma that’s exacerbated by seasonal allergies and you’re struggling with frequent, uncontrolled attacks, that could cause more trouble down the road, even when allergy season has passed, Casciari says. It can lead to something that’s known as airway remodeling, which is a permanent change in your airways that can make it harder to breathe all the time — not just when your asthma flares up. Talk to your doctor if your current treatment plan doesn’t seem to be working for you, Casciari says. You may need to try something different to help keep your condition under control.

Minimizing your exposure to triggers can go a long way toward helping, though. It can be hard to know what your triggers are during allergy season (when there are allergenic substances bombarding you from every angle), which is why Casciari recommends keeping a log in your phone and recording what you’re exposed to when your shortness of breath or wheezing gets worse. You can also schedule an appointment with an allergist to undergo allergy testing to help specifically pinpoint what’s making your symptoms worse. “Once you figure out what your problem is, you can do your best to avoid it,” Casciari says. “And, if you can’t avoid it, there are medications to help.”

There are other lifestyle tweaks you can make to help ease symptoms, such as keeping your windows closed to shut out pollen, delegating outside chores like lawn care and gardening to others to minimize your exposure, exercising indoors, and minimizing your time outdoors in the morning when the pollen counts are the highest, suggests Parsons.

When you come in from being outdoors, it’s also a good idea to shower, if possible, and change your outfit. “The pollen can get all over your hair, skin, and clothes,” Parsons explains. And, if your symptoms are extreme when you step outside, he recommends wearing an N95 mask, which can help filter out airborne allergens like pollen.

Unfortunately, there’s only so much you can do to avoid allergy triggers. “Unless you put yourself in a bubble, it’s hard to completely avoid these things,” Parsons says. Still, doing your best to minimize your exposure can go a long way towards helping you breathe easier.

