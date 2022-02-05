Allergy Therapeutics' (LON:AGY) investors will be pleased with their decent 79% return over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 27% in that time. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling In fact, the company's share price bested the return of its market index in that time, posting a gain of 79%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Allergy Therapeutics moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Allergy Therapeutics has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Allergy Therapeutics' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Allergy Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 41% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 0.6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Allergy Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Allergy Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

