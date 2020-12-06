Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Allergy Therapeutics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2020 Allergy Therapeutics had debt of UK£3.76m, up from UK£2.44m in one year. However, it does have UK£37.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of UK£33.2m.

A Look At Allergy Therapeutics's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Allergy Therapeutics had liabilities of UK£18.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of UK£24.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£37.0m and UK£5.84m worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Allergy Therapeutics's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the UK£99.2m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Allergy Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although Allergy Therapeutics made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated UK£5.0m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Allergy Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Allergy Therapeutics may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Allergy Therapeutics actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Allergy Therapeutics has net cash of UK£33.2m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 190% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in UK£9.5m. So is Allergy Therapeutics's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Allergy Therapeutics (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

