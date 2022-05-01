ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.65

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of June to US$0.65. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

ALLETE's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, ALLETE's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings, and the company was also not generating any cash flow to offset this. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 15.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 77%. This is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

ALLETE Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.78 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.9% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. However, ALLETE's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

ALLETE's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for ALLETE (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is ALLETE not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

