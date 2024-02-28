Alleyway potholes in Kansas City have a bumpy path to getting fixed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When there are problems or a pothole in the street around Kansas City, it can be reported through the MyKCMO app or through 311 so city crews can know to come fix it.

But when a similar issue is just a few feet off the road in an alleyway, some Hyde Park residents are learning it can become a problem that’s much harder to solve.

“It’s like a gnat in your face,” said resident Derek Yancey. “It’s annoying.”

Annoying but also dangerous and expensive.

“It kind of damaged one of the rims on my car so I have to get it fixed because when I first moved in here it was dark and I couldn’t see it,” Yancey said.

“We need things that are fixed and having to compete for money to get them fixed is kind of a drag,” said David Unger.

His frustration comes from the fact that the tens of millions of dollars set aside in the city budget each year for street resurfacing and pothole repair isn’t eligible for alleyways.

A city spokesperson tells FOX4 the only way to address issues in those alleyways is through Public Improvement Advisory Committee (PIAC) funding. Residents can recommend improvements to be funded by a 1% sales tax.

But, the PIAC website admits there are many more applications than what can be funded. In PIAC year 40, it got 830 applications and could only give out $30 million. The website says funding every project would have cost $730 million.

An application from Hyde Park neighbors to address the alleyway was rejected last year and neighbors say they plan to submit another application this year.

“We aren’t doing it,” Yancey said. “No one is coming out here with a sledge hammer and hitting the street by ourselves.”

Except, other neighbors FOX4 spoke with said some neighbors have actually started contemplating pooling their money to privately fund the

“It’s a city problem and I’d like them to fix it because we all work very hard for the money that we do have,” Unger said.

