Alliance-area man accused of attempted murder at gas station

Alliance police

ALLIANCE – A 78-year-old man is accused of attempted murder in the Monday morning shooting outside a gas station/convenience store.

Charles A. Reed of Cenfield Street NE in Washington Township was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Monday at the BellStores/Marathon gas station at 2491 W. State St., according to Stark County Jail records.

He was booked into the jail on an attempted murder charge.

More: Trial begins for Alliance man accused of killing missing teen in 2009

According to jail records, he is accused of shooting a man in the chest with a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun.

The condition of the man, who is in his 50s, was not listed, and police have declined to provide any details of the incident.

Bystanders on Monday said the shooting occurred outside the store on the side of the building as customers were inside and other customers pumped gas.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Charles Reed accused of attempted murder in Alliance shooting