An Alliance of Autocracies? China Wants to Lead a New World Order.

China's President Xi Jinping waves to the crowd upon his arrival at Ninoy Aquino International airport during a state visit in Manila, Philippines, November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Erik De Castro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Steven Lee Myers
·7 min read

President Joe Biden wants to forge an “alliance of democracies.” China wants to make clear that it has alliances of its own.

Only days after a rancorous encounter with U.S. officials in Alaska, China’s foreign minister joined his Russian counterpart last week to denounce Western meddling and sanctions.

He then headed to the Middle East to visit traditional U.S. allies, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as Iran, where he signed a sweeping investment agreement Saturday. China’s leader, Xi Jinping, reached out to Colombia one day and pledged support for North Korea on another.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Although officials denied the timing was intentional, the message clearly was. China hopes to position itself as the main challenger to an international order, led by the United States, that is generally guided by principles of democracy, respect for human rights and adherence to rule of law.

Such a system “does not represent the will of the international community,” China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, told Russia’s, Sergey Lavrov, when they met in the southern Chinese city of Guilin.

In a joint statement, they accused the United States of bullying and interference and urged it to “reflect on the damage it has done to global peace and development in recent years.”

The threat of a U.S.-led coalition challenging China’s authoritarian policies has only bolstered Beijing’s ambition to be a global leader of nations that oppose Washington and its allies. It shows an increasingly confident and unapologetic China, one that not only refutes U.S. criticism of its internal affairs but that presents its own values as a model for others.

“They’re actually trying to build an argument like, ‘We’re the more responsible power. We’re not the spoilers or an axis of evil,’” John Delury, a professor of Chinese studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, said of China’s strategy.

As result, the world is increasingly dividing into distinct if not purely ideological camps, with both China and the United States hoping to lure supporters.

Biden made that clear in his first presidential news conference Thursday, presenting a foreign policy based on geopolitical competition between models of governance. He compared Xi to Russian President Vladimir Putin, “who thinks that autocracy is the wave of the future and democracy can’t function” in “an ever-complex world.”

He later called the challenge “a battle between the utility of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies.”

China, for its part, argues that it is the United States dividing the world into blocs. Xi set the tone shortly after Biden’s inauguration, telling this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that multilateralism should be based on consensus among many countries, not a view advanced by “one or the few.”

“To build small circles or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others, to willfully impose decoupling, supply disruption or sanctions, and to create isolation or estrangement will only push the world into division and even confrontation,” Xi said.

In pushing back on criticism of its policies in recent days, China has championed the primacy of international organizations like the United Nations, where Beijing’s clout has grown.

Wang noted that more than 80 countries at the U.N. Human Rights Council had expressed support for China’s actions in Xinjiang, the far western region where authorities have detained and interned Uyghur Muslims in a campaign the United States declared a genocide.

As a result, the world is increasingly dividing into distinct, if not purely ideological, camps, with both China and the United States hoping to lure in supporters. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that Wang secured an endorsement of its Xinjiang policies, as well as its quashing of dissent in Hong Kong, from Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, though a Saudi statement did not mention Xinjiang.

China’s most striking alignment is with Russia, where Putin has long complained about U.S. hegemony and its use — abuse, in his view — of the global financial system as an instrument of foreign policy.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in China on March 22 railing about U.S. sanctions and saying the world needed to reduce its reliance on the U.S. dollar.

China and Russia have drawn closer especially since Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was met with international outrage and Western penalties. While the possibility of a formal alliance remains remote, the countries’ diplomatic and economic ties have deepened in common cause against the United States. So have strategic ties. The People’s Liberation Army and the Russian military now routinely hold exercises together and have twice conducted joint air patrols along Japan’s coast, most recently in December.

The two countries announced this month that they would build a research station on the moon together, setting the stage for competing space programs, one led by China and the other by the United States.

“The latest steps and gestures by the Biden administration, seen as hostile and insulting by the Russian and Chinese leaders, have predictably pushed Moscow and Beijing even deeper into a mutual embrace,” said Artyom Lukin, a professor of international studies at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia.

Chinese officials, like the Russians, have repeatedly said the United States lacks the standing to criticize other nations. They cite as evidence its military interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya and accuse it of instigating public protests against governments it opposes.

In his extraordinary confrontation with U.S. officials in Alaska, China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, cited racism and police brutality in the United States, along with mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, as evidence of the country’s decline.

China’s State Council released a report on human rights in the United States on Wednesday, using as an epigraph George Floyd’s plea to the police, “I can’t breathe.”

“The United States should lower the tone of democracy and human rights and talk more about cooperation in global affairs,” Yuan Peng, president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, a government think tank, wrote the same day.

From that perspective, Xi’s outreach to North Korea and Wang’s visit to Iran could signal China’s interest in working with the United States to resolve disputes over those two countries’ nuclear programs.

Biden’s administration may be open to that. After the Alaska meetings, Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned both as potential areas where “our interests intersect” with China’s.

In other areas, a chasm is widening.

Since Biden’s election, China has sought to prevent the United States from forging a united front against it. It appealed to the new administration to resume cooperation after the confrontations of the Trump years. It sealed trade and investment agreements, including one with the European Union, hoping to box out Biden.

It did not work. The first results of Biden’s strategy emerged last week, when the United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union jointly announced sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang. China’s condemnation was swift.

“The era when it was possible to make up a story and concoct lies to wantonly meddle in Chinese domestic affairs is past and will not come back,” Wang said.

China retaliated with sanctions of its own against elected officials and scholars in the European Union and Britain. Similar penalties followed Saturday on Canadians and Americans, including top officials at the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, a government body that held a hearing this month on forced labor in Xinjiang. All affected will be barred from traveling to China or conducting business with Chinese companies or individuals.

Theresa Fallon, director of the Center for Russia Europe Asia Studies in Brussels, said China’s sanctions on Europeans were an overreaction that would drive officials into an anti-China camp.

They could also jeopardize China’s investment deal with the European Union, as many of those penalized are members of the European Parliament, whose approval is required. So could new campaigns by Chinese consumers against major Western brands like H&M and Nike.

Until now, many EU nations have not wanted to explicitly choose sides, eschewing the kind of bipolar ideological divisions seen during the Cold War, in part because of deepening economic ties with China.

With each new twist in relations, however, clearer camps are emerging.

“The Chinese mirror all the time,” Fallon said. “They always accuse people of Cold War thinking because I think that’s really, deep down, how they think.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's foreign minister, who bashed China and praised Trump, resigns

    Ernesto Araújo’s resignation ends the most calamitous chapter in the history of the country’s diplomacy, critics say Brazil’s foreign minister, Ernesto Araújo, at a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters Jair Bolsonaro’s ultraconservative foreign minister has resigned after a rebellion from diplomats and lawmakers who accused him of demolishing Brazil’s international reputation and putting Brazilian lives at risk by vandalizing relations with China and the US during the coronavirus pandemic. Ernesto Araújo, a 53-year-old career diplomat famed for his bashing of Xi Jinping’s China and devotion to Donald Trump, tendered his resignation on Monday, ending what critics call the most calamitous chapter in the history of Brazilian diplomacy. “One thing’s for sure, he’s the worst foreign minister Brazil has ever had,” said Celso Amorim, who held the post between 2003 and 2011. Araújo was picked as foreign minister in November 2018, a fortnight after Bolsonaro’s stunning presidential election win, despite never having served as an ambassador. Under his watch, Brazil’s internationally respected foreign office – known as Itamaraty after the 19th-century Rio palace it once occupied – took a hard-right tack on issues such as reproductive rights and the environment and became a bunker of hardcore Bolsonarian ideologues. Brazil courted rightwing nationalists such as Donald Trump and the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán, and ditched its hard-won position as a global climate leader. Araújo and other top Bolsonaristas, including the president’s son, Eduardo, also trashed ties with Beijing. Brazil’s top diplomat – who once declared Trump “the saviour of the west” – repeatedly assailed China’s Communist party leaders and called coronavirus the “communavirus”. More recently Araújo irked Joe Biden by calling the pro-Trump extremists who stormed the Capitol “upstanding citizens” and taking a holiday during the US president’s inauguration. Jamil Chade, a Geneva-based journalist who covers Brazilian diplomacy, said diplomats had long regarded their boss’s submissiveness to Trump and the Bolsonaro family with disdain. Among foreign envoys Araújo – who has pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the origins of Covid – generated “perplexity”. But opposition to Araújo’s 27-month stint as minister finally exploded this month with the deterioration of Brazil’s Covid catastrophe, which has killed more than 312,000 Brazilians. Many blamed Araújo’s mishandling of relations with China, India and the US for Brazil’s failure to secure sufficient quantities of vaccines and vaccine components. During a parliamentary hearing last week senators chided the foreign minister with one telling him: “Quit, you’ll save lives”. Days later diplomats broke ranks in an open letter denouncing the “serious harm” Araújo was doing to Brazilian interests. One exasperated diplomat told the Folha de São Paulo newspaper that Araújo, once considered an “eccentric loony”, was now widely seen as a “nefarious, criminal character”. On Sunday, with Bolsonaro under growing pressure to sack Araújo, one senator, Kátia Abreu, declared: “Brazil cannot keep showing the face of a delinquent to the world.” Amorim, who served under former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, saw little hope of a major foreign policy shift under Araújo’s successor given that Bolsonaro would remain in charge. “In the best hypothesis we’ll go from awful to very bad,” he predicted, adding: “Brazil is utterly isolated … It will take a long time to recover our credibility.” Chade said Araújo left a toxic legacy of politically-driven witch-hunts, upended allegiances and unpaid embassy rents: “He leaves Itamaraty in ruins.” “Ernesto’s departure doesn’t ensure Brazil’s foreign policy will change,” Chade added, “but there is no way of changing Brazilian foreign policy without Ernesto Araújo going.”

  • Israel advises citizens to avoid UAE, citing Iranian threat

    Israel's National Security Agency on Monday advised tourists against travel to the United Arab Emirates and other countries across the region, citing the threat of attack by arch-enemy Iran. The warning included both Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE as well as Bahrain. Both Gulf Arab countries established diplomatic ties with Israel last year under historic U.S.-brokered agreements.

  • Ban on renter evictions during COVID-19 pandemic is extended

    The Biden administration is extending a federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who have fallen behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday moved to continue the pandemic-related protection, which had been scheduled to expire on Wednesday. The ban, initially put in place last year, provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus, which has killed more than 545,000 people in the United States.

  • Is ROP Stock A Buy or Sell?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the fourth quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of December 31st. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Cargo ship blocking Suez Canal partially freed

    The massive cargo ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially freed, according to reports late Sunday.

  • Kosovo PM gets first COVID-19 vaccine shot to encourage take-up

    Prime Minister Albin Kurti was the first person to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the start of Kosovo's inoculation campaign on Monday, saying he wanted to set an example that would encourage people to take part in the campaign. Doctors and nurses lined up after Kurti in a sports hall in the capital Pristina to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Japan's vaccine minister says inoculation pace to accelerate in May

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's vaccine minister, Taro Kono, said on Monday that the pace of coronavirus inoculation in the country would accelerate in May, but that the Tokyo Olympics, set to start in July, were not factoring into the schedule. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to have enough doses for the country's 126 million people by June, before the July 23 start of the Tokyo Olympics. Supplies have been trickling in from Pfizer Inc. factories in Europe, but are expected to accelerate in the coming months.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • New Age of Chinese Nationalism Threatens Supply Chains

    A significant conflict between the U.S. and China in East Asia is still unlikely but it can no longer be ruled out as an implausible tail risk. Companies need to start considering what that could mean.

  • Pakistan launches anti-polio drive amid surge in coronavirus

    Pakistan on Monday launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio despite facing another surge of coronavirus cases, the second anti-polio drive in 2021 as the country struggles to eradicate the crippling children’s disease. This time, the campaign aims to vaccinate about 40 million children across Pakistan, said health official Saisal Sultan, who also oversees the country’s response to coronavirus. Pakistani militants regularly stage attacks on polio teams and police escorting them, claiming the anti-polio drive is part of a Western conspiracy to sterilize children or collect intelligence.

  • Turkey tightens coronavirus measures, brings back weekend lockdowns: Erdogan

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced tighter measures against the coronavirus on Monday, citing the rising number of high-risk cities across the country. Erdogan said a full weekend lockdown was to be in place during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, and restaurants would only serve food for delivery and take-outs. A curfew from 9 pm until 5 am across the country will continue, Erdogan said.

  • Davion Mitchell's grit & guts could boost Baylor to Final Four

    Yahoo Sports college basketball analyst Krysten Peek explains why the Baylor Bears guard will play a key role in Monday's South regional final against Arkansas.

  • Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou’s title win at UFC 260: ‘Show me the money’

    Jon Jones is presumed to be the first title challenge for new UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

  • Biden's Lesson From Past Green Stimulus Failures: Go Even Bigger

    WASHINGTON — In September 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden traveled to a defunct General Motors plant near his hometown, Wilmington, Delaware, to announce a $528.7 million government loan for Fisker Automotive to make hybrid and electric vehicles. The funding for Fisker, a small luxury automaker, came out of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, a $787 billion economic stimulus plan secured by President Barack Obama to lift the nation out of the Great Recession, in part by creating “green jobs” with $90 billion for wind and solar energy, a “smart” power grid, weatherized homes and the electric vehicle industry. Fisker went bankrupt in 2013 before the Wilmington factory produced a single car. Biden also personally announced a $535 million loan guarantee for Solyndra, a California solar panel company that then went bankrupt, leaving taxpayers on the hook. An advanced battery maker called A123 Systems, which Obama extolled as part of a vanguard of a new American electric car industry, received a $249 million stimulus grant, then filed for bankruptcy in 2012, the vanguard that wasn’t. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Now, 12 years later, President Biden is preparing the details of a new, vastly larger, economic stimulus plan that again would use government spending to unite the goals of fighting climate change and restoring the economy. While clean energy spending was just a fraction of the Obama stimulus, Biden wants to make it the centerpiece of his proposal for trillions of dollars, not billions, on government grants, loans, and tax incentives to spark renewable power, energy efficiency and electric car production. But the failures of the Obama stimulus, and Biden’s role in them — he oversaw recovery-act spending — could haunt the plan as it makes its way through Congress. The risk to taxpayers could be orders of magnitude more this time around, and Republicans for years have proved adept at citing Solyndra to criticize federal intervention in industrial planning. Biden’s advisers, many of whom worked on the Obama stimulus, say the situation is very different. The market demand for electric vehicles is much higher, and the cost of the cars much lower than in 2009, the year after Tesla Motors produced its first roadster. Solar power is more economically competitive. Wind is entrenched and expanding rapidly. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will oversee the same clean energy loan program that backed Fisker and Solyndra. Granholm knows the program well: As governor of Michigan during the Obama years, she helped her state secure money from it to help auto battery manufacturers — including some that failed. “You have to step up to the plate and take a swing in order to hit the ball, and sometimes you swing and you miss,” she said of those failures. “But if you never swing, you will never hit the ball, and you’ll never get a run. So the overall benefits of the Obama-era clean energy investments were overwhelmingly a net positive.” Still, she said her team was studying the lessons of 2009: “When you invest in innovation sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. But you learn from the losses more often than you do from the wins, just like any human, right?” She said that the clean energy loan program will be “retooled” and “invigorated” for its second round. Other advisers to Obama concede they fell short, especially on electric cars. The recovery act was supposed to put 1 million plug-in hybrids on the road by 2015 but mustered fewer than 200,000. Even today, fewer than 1% of vehicles on the road are electric. “There was high ambition, but getting some of those projects off the drawing board and onto the ground was an area where it certainly proved to be a challenge,” said Heather Zichal, who served as Obama’s top clean energy and climate change adviser in his first term. Republicans are already weaponizing the losses of the Obama green stimulus in their political attacks against the Biden plan. “When President Biden was vice president, the Obama administration promised thousands of green energy jobs,” said Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the ranking Republican on the Senate Energy Committee. “These jobs never materialized. Millions of taxpayer dollars were wasted on green energy companies that went belly up. Now, the ‘Solyndra Syndrome’ has returned.” Most economists say that, on balance, the Obama green stimulus spending did lift the economy, and had a long-lasting effect. Clean energy spending created nearly 1 million jobs between 2013 and 2017, according to a 2020 paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. It also made money for taxpayers: Despite the losses from companies like Fisker, the Energy Department’s loan guarantee program ultimately made $2 billion more in returns than it paid out. Wind power more than tripled in the past decade, and now generates nearly 8% of the nation’s electricity. Solar power, which generated less than 1% of the nation’s electricity in 2010, now generates about 2%, and is growing fast. Economists generally agree that the Obama stimulus, which pumped about $40 billion in loans and tax incentives to those industries, deserves partial credit. But experts also point to a fundamental problem with throwing money at climate change: It is not a particularly effective way to lower emissions of planet-warming pollution. While the Obama green spending created new construction jobs in weatherization and helped turn a handful of boutique wind and solar companies into a thriving industry, U.S. emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases have stayed about the same, 5 million tons a year since 2010, and are projected to continue at the same level for the coming decades, absent new policies to force reductions, such as taxes or regulations. Obama had hoped to pair the recovery act money with a new law that would cap planet-warming emissions, but that effort died in Congress. His administration then enacted regulations on emissions, but they were blocked by the courts and rolled back by the Trump administration. The recovery act “was a success at creating jobs, but it did not meet emissions-cutting goals,” said David Popp, a professor, of public administration at Syracuse University and the lead author of the National Bureau of Economics study on the green stimulus money. “And this new stimulus, on its own, will not be enough to reduce emissions. “Unless they can pair it with a policy that forces people to reduce emissions, a big spending bill doesn’t have a big impact,” Popp said. But, he added, “spending money is politically easier than passing policies to cut emissions.” If that “sets up the energy economy in a way that it’s eventually cheaper to reduce emissions, it could create more political support for doing that down the road” by making legislation or regulations less painful, he said. Biden has a long way to go on that front. Wind and solar power remain more expensive than fossil fuels in most parts of the country. While it gave a jolt to electric vehicle manufacturing, including a successful loan guarantee to Tesla, those cars still have higher price tags than the ones with old-fashioned internal combustion engines. That is why Democrats say that one of the biggest lessons from the Obama stimulus is to go bigger — much bigger. The short-term tax credits for renewable energy and advanced battery plants “weren’t big enough. They weren’t long enough,” said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which will play a key role in shaping Biden’s bill in Congress. “If you were somebody who was very much committed in the area of clean manufacturing and energy, you didn’t have an idea of what was coming next,” he said. Wyden has said he wants to use the Biden stimulus plan to create permanent tax credits that electric utilities could receive for generating zero-carbon electricity, regardless of the source. Electric vehicles also present a challenge, even as companies like General Motors and Volkswagen promise to shift their fleets to electricity. With the current price of oil hovering around $65 per barrel, electric vehicle batteries would have to cost about $57 per kilowatt-hour of electricity to be cost-competitive — down from their current cost of about $156 per kilowatt-hour, according to an analysis by Michael Greenstone, an economist at the University of Chicago who served as the chief economist for Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers. “Electric vehicles are still far out of the money,” Greenstone said. “But a stimulus that was targeted at reducing the cost of these batteries absolutely could help.” Zichal, the former Obama climate adviser, who now works for the wind and solar lobby, said that this time around, electric vehicle battery technology is far more well developed than it was a decade ago. She compared the industry’s readiness to leverage new government spending with that of the wind industry a decade ago — when, she said, after years of stops and starts, it was at last at the cusp of a boom. “It took wind power a while to get going, but in 2009 it was ready,” she said, suggesting that electric vehicles could now be at the same inflection point, with some help from the federal government. Biden’s plan is expected to call for funding at least 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. One element of climate change spending in Biden’s bill that was not in the Obama plan could draw bipartisan support: At his news conference last week, Biden spoke explicitly of the need to adapt the nation’s roads and bridges to a changing climate, which will bring stronger storms, higher floods and more intense heat and drought. “We can’t build back to what they used to be,” he said of the nation’s creaking infrastructure. “The roads that used to be above the water level, didn’t have to worry about where the drainage ditch was, now you got to rebuild them three feet higher. Because it’s not going to go back to what it was before; it will only get worse, unless we stop it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Florida's DeSantis threatens lawsuit if CDC doesn't enable U.S. cruises to resume by summer

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is threatening to sue the federal government if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) doesn't allow cruises to restart by the summer.Why it matters: Florida is at the heart of the U.S. cruise industry, with Miami, Port Everglades and Port Canaveral among the busiest ports in the world. Millions of passengers pass through in a typical year. It's worth billions of dollars for the state's economy, per AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHad a great meeting about resuming cruises -- @CDCgov should rescind its destructive no-sail order. pic.twitter.com/mIV8R6vhpu— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 26, 2021 Driving the news: DeSantis appeared alongside Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) and the leaders of Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney and Norwegian cruise lines a Port Canaveral news conference Friday to make the case for lifting the no-sail order."They did the No-Sail Order in March of 2020 ... and it's never been really to the point where they're making an effort to really get it back," DeSantis said."This has a kind of ripple effect throughout all businesses," he said. "When they're sailing, there is more economic opportunity for people across a wide range of businesses. It affects a lot of jobs. What we need is a way forward.""Is it OK for the government to idle an industry for a year with no end in sight?"DeSantisFor the record: The CDC implemented a no-sail order after COVID-19 cases spiked on cruise ships early in the pandemic.Last October, the public health agency replaced its "no-sail" order on U.S. cruises with a less restrictive "Conditional Sailing Order," setting the stage for the phased resumption of passenger cruise line travel — which DeSantis criticized for being "totally unrealistic."Moody said if a lawsuit were filed, it'd challenge this order as he said it's based on out-of-date medical information that's no longer valid.Of note: University of Florida epidemiologist Cindy Prins told AP it's "too early" for cruises to resume, given the higher risk of the virus spreading among passengers mingling on ships for long periods. She noted "testing and symptom screening are not perfect methods of prevention."Prins added companies would have to limit passenger numbers, with crews required to show they're fully vaccinated in order to lower the risk of the virus spreading — something DeSantis opposes and no industry leader addressed at the news conference, AP notes.The big picture: Florida became one of the world's epicenters for the virus last July, forcing DeSantis to pause the state's first round of reopening. He fully lifted restrictions on restaurants last September, as part of a commitment to reopen the economy, saying "we're not closing anything going forward." The state was averaging about 2,700 new daily cases at the time.The CDC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.By the numbers: Florida has confirmed over 5,000 cases a day since last Monday, including 5,688 on Friday, according to the state health department.There had been at least 3,689 COVID-19 or coronavirus-like illness cases on cruise ships in U.S. waters, "in addition to at least 41 reported deaths," the CDC said last October.Go deeper: Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national mediaLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • “How Many Black Lives Could We Have Saved if Society Had Listened Sooner?”

    In the summer of 2020 readers shared their truth with us. We published every single one of their responses here.

  • Bernie’s Lost on Space

    Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders really wants billionaire space entrepreneur Elon Musk to stay on the ground. “Space travel is an exciting idea, but right now we need to focus on Earth and create a progressive tax system so that children don’t go hungry, people are not homeless and all Americans have healthcare. The level of inequality in America is obscene and a threat to our democracy,” Sanders recently tweeted, responding to Musk’s Twitter pledge to make human civilization multiplanetary. Despite space exploration’s stirring, pathbreaking history and the incredible possibilities for its future, Sanders’s views on space are increasingly common among social-justice activists and may soon control public policy — despite the math not adding up. You could end NASA and liquidate all of SpaceX, yet barely make a dent in financing a single year of the anti-poverty budget which U.S. taxpayers have been funding since the 1960s. NASA spent $22 billion last year and SpaceX’s total value is around $75 billion. Meanwhile, the kind of government anti-poverty programs on which Sanders wants to spend Musk’s money already cost taxpayers around $393 billion a year. But even that is chump change relative to the $97 trillion agenda Sanders campaigned on. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to calculate that liquidating all of SpaceX would only fund 0.073 percent of Sanders’s proposals. But Sanders’s anti-spaceflight fantasies might come true under a Biden administration, given the growing influence of those who believe that space exploration and social justice are incompatible. According to Pew Research, 72 percent of Americans think it is essential for the U.S. to remain a world leader in space. Yet leftist opposition to space travel could soon reign supreme at NASA, despite being out of step with public opinion and basic budgetary math. Under President Obama, activists succeeded at shifting money away from the functional parts of NASA, like its robotic-exploration program, planetary-science programs, technological-development programs, and many future Mars missions, to areas that produce nothing tangible, such as the environmental sciences program and “outreach.” This was done all without saving any money. NASA was actually reduced to holding bake sales to try to convince lawmakers to save defunded programs. Things briefly turned around under the last administration, which increased NASA’s budget from $19.65 billion in 2017 to $23.3 billion in 2021. Given the Left’s tendency to reflexively dismiss any policy connected to former President Trump, Biden may well slash the budget and return to the policies of the Obama years. Furthermore, there is an ascendant movement in academia to label the pursuit of space exploration “racist.” The anti–space travel strand of critical race theory has spilled out of the ivory tower and into everyday leftist circles, prompting the Washington Post to explain “How imperialism shaped the race to the Moon” and The Nation to ask, “Is Spaceflight Colonialism?” Woke bureaucrats inside of NASA are already using President Biden’s election to abandon plans to return to the moon and send astronauts to Mars. Their new goal is to comply with woke dogma and focus on pleasing anticolonial theorists and ethnic-studies activists rather than launching spacecraft. Renaming astronomical objects and space centers may soon take priority at NASA over scientific research and space travel. “You could argue that the effort to colonize space is likely to involve new forms of inequality: shifts in tax revenues and administrative priorities devoted to that,” Michael Ralph, an anthropology professor at NYU, said in a quote for an article entitled “The Racist Language of Space Exploration.” He considered this distinct from “[supporting] other social institutions that benefit people like health care, education, infrastructure.” Similarly, Kimberley McKinson, an anthropology professor at CUNY, asked, “How should Americans understand SpaceX’s goal of space colonization in a world now indelibly changed by the killing of [George] Floyd?” She elaborated that endeavors by “wealthy White men,” including Musk, “to colonize Mars and their fantasies for the future of humankind must be understood in the context of the racialized histories of colonization on Earth.” Space terminology “tends to still be colonial: ‘colonizing Mars’ and ‘exploring’ and ‘developing,’ for example,” Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, a physics professor at the University of New Hampshire, told Gizmodo. “These are deeply fraught terms that have traditionally referred to problematic behaviors by imperialists with those that we would call ‘indigenous’ and ‘people of color’ often on the receiving end of violent activities.” The result of the Left’s anti-spaceflight views has been stagnation. NASA has not been able to send astronauts to space on its own since July 2011. Before SpaceX, the United States humiliatingly had to pay Russia $90 million dollars per American astronaut to get access to the International Space Station (ISS). It’s a sign of the decline of American expertise in space that the U.S. paid 84 percent of the cost to build the ISS in the first place, but now has to ask the Russians, our onetime space-race rivals, for a ride. The deal was not only embarrassing but also dangerous, since the Russian rockets used to transport American astronauts were built with faulty metal that has since been recalled by Moscow. Additionally, Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin threatened to cut off American access to space, saying, “I propose that the United States delivers its astronauts to the ISS with the help of a trampoline.” Almost everything involved in the Russian space industry is run by Roscosmos — a corrupt government body that has individuals targeted by U.S. sanctions serving on its board. Nonetheless, in a twist no doubt offensive to Sanders and his progressive ilk, Musk’s reusable rockets have resolved America’s space-access problem. SpaceX made its first commercial orbital crew launch in May 2020, transporting NASA astronauts to the ISS for a relative bargain at $55 million per head, according to NASA’s Office of the Inspector General. Musk has demonstrated that the American private sector can do what its government cannot. The first launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket costs around $62 million while the second launch of the same booster costs only $15 million. If NASA’s public sector Space Shuttles were around today, each would cost more than $1.6 billion per launch, more than 29 times the price of a Falcon 9’s initial launch. This is all the more impressive given that government estimates suggested developing new launch vehicles for NASA’s Space Exploration Initiative would cost as much as $500 billion and take three decades. SpaceX did the same job almost 1,700 times cheaper and about eight times faster, spending $300 million to develop the Falcon 9 in a little over four years. That’s a great example of the private sector’s ability to out-compete government bureaucracy. And exactly the kind of free-market success story that Sanders and his fellow anti-capitalists wouldn’t acknowledge if it were written in the sky.

  • I.Coast's Gbagbo awaits crucial ICC ruling

    The International Criminal Court will rule on Wednesday whether to uphold the acquittal of Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo, the first head of state to stand trial at the tribunal.

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign brands should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the Chinese province.