Alliance Aviation Services' (ASX:AQZ) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Alliance Aviation Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = AU$53m ÷ (AU$609m - AU$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Alliance Aviation Services has an ROCE of 9.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Airlines industry average of 2.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Alliance Aviation Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alliance Aviation Services here for free.

So How Is Alliance Aviation Services' ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Alliance Aviation Services. The company has consistently earned 9.8% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 175% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Alliance Aviation Services' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 435% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Alliance Aviation Services and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

