Alliance Aviation Services says Australian regulator delays Qantas deal review

(Reuters) - Australia's Alliance Aviation Services Ltd said on Monday the country's competition regulator had delayed a review of the proposed acquisition of the charter operator by Qantas Airways Ltd.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has delayed its decision until April 20, marking the fourth delay so far on the carrier's A$610.8 million ($409.97 million) buy of Alliance Aviation Services.

In May last year, Qantas said it would buy the remaining 80% stake in Alliance Aviation Services in an all-stock deal to expand its footprint in the charter business.

ACCC said in August that the proposed acquisition is likely to substantially lessen competition for air transport services to and from regional and remote areas in Queensland and Western Australia for corporate customers.

ACCC and Qantas did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

($1 = 1.4899 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Rashmi Aich)