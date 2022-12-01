Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:ABMB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:ABMB) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.12 on the 28th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 6.3%, which is above the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 5-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's payout ratio of 55% is a good sign for current shareholders as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 21.5%. The future payout ratio could be 47% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was MYR0.17, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.1% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.1% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.1% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Alliance Bank Malaysia Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here