Alliance for Better Health Leads Collaborative Effort to Distribute Smart Thermometers to Keep Community Workers--and Those They Serve--Safe

Community-based organizations and managed care organizations collaborate to protect CBO workers and underserved individuals in New York's Capital District, a collaboration that could serve as a national model

TROY, N.Y., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Better Health (Alliance) today announced that it is leading a collaborative effort to secure and distribute approximately 7,500 smart thermometers to community-based organizations (CBOs) and the community members they serve in New York's Capital District. The ultimate goals are: 1) to provide much-needed thermometers to social and behavioral health service organizations; and 2) for the individuals who work in these organizations to monitor their own temperatures―providing public health leaders insight into the status of our community's health and the status of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Alliance for Better Health engages medical, behavioral, and social service providers in developing innovative solutions to promote the health of people and communities, with a goal of transforming the care delivery system into one that incentivizes health and prevention. Established in 2015, Alliance collaborates with community partners to address social needs―food insecurity, housing assistance, benefits navigation―before they turn into costly medical problems.

The internet-connected thermometers, produced by Kinsa Health, include a patient-facing mobile app that prompts users to enter symptoms they may be experiencing while also monitoring their temperature and providing basic advice about whether they should seek medical attention. A recent New York Times article said: "Kinsa has followed the flu more closely than the CDC can"— and now experts anticipate the company's smart thermometers will be able to do the same for COVID-19. Kinsa also uploads users' anonymized and non-identifiable temperature readings to a central database, which enables the company to map the prevalence and severity of fevers in the region and across the country.

In keeping with its mission to build health equity for all, Alliance has led this unique initiative involving health plans and CBOs in New York's Capital Region―purchasing and distributing the smart thermometers to approximately 35 partner organizations, ranging from local homeless shelters to regional hospitals and health plans.

"Many of the community-based organizations we partner with have told us that it's hard to get thermometers," said Jacob Reider, MD, Alliance CEO. "We believe that by getting these thermometers into the hands of Medicaid members, uninsured individuals, and the community partners who serve these people, this initiative will help people understand their symptoms sooner, which can result in more proactive isolation procedures―while also providing insight to public health professionals about emerging COVID-19 hotspots to help local officials better direct limited public resources."

While a number of the thermometers will go directly to the underserved, the vast majority will be distributed to workers at the CBOs—such as food pantries and organizations that assist with housing—that provide valuable social support to those at-risk during a time when continuity of services are needed more than ever before.

Peter Kelsey, chief operating officer of The Altamont Program, which provides residential services to hundreds of people throughout the Capital District, is receiving 700 thermometers.

"We're pleased to be working with Alliance for Better Health and its partner organizations on this smart thermometer program, so that our employees and our clients have a valuable tool to help us be proactive in evaluating their health," Kelsey said. "This will provide peace of mind to the heads of household and their children who often get left behind by the system, especially when they're in shelters."