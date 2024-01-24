Alliance CEO takes job in New Mexico

Jan. 24—Ashland Alliance's president and CEO is westward-bound.

After 9 1/2 years at the helm of the Chamber of Commerce and Regional Economic Development Partnership for the City of Ashland and Boyd and Greenup Counties, Tim Gibbs is leaving the area after having accepted a position with Four Corners Economic Development in Farmington, New Mexico.

Gibbs was hired as Executive Director of 4CED in late December, according to the Farmington Daily Times, following a 10-month search.

"It sounds like it's going to be a great fit, and we wish nothing but the best for him," said Scott Rigsby, Ashland Alliance's board chairperson.

Gibbs will officially start with 4CED on Feb. 26, he said.

"I have nothing but good things to say about the people, the community, the work and what's even to come," Gibbs said of his time at Ashland Alliance. "... My time has come. It has been a wonderful home."

Reflecting on nearly a decade atop Ashland Alliance, Gibbs said the community has moved forward by working together.

"You always want to do more, no doubt about that," Gibbs said. "I'm proud to be a part of this community. It takes great people to do great things, and the Alliance is a big house with a lot of great people."

Gibbs said there is still work to complete prior to his departure, and he said he plans to work diligently until he concludes his stint in Ashland.

"I'm just grateful to the board, to the members and to the community," Gibbs said.

Gibbs is working on completing his doctorate at Morehead State University. He worked in Aberdeen, Washington, Stillwater, Oklahoma and multiple places in Colorado prior to Ashland Alliance.

"Everybody on the board appreciates Tim," Rigsby said. "Tim has always worked hard and tried to do the right things for this region. ... We all want the best for him. He's very bright and very well-versed in economic development."