New Alliance chief to strengthen police's dealings with public

ALLIANCE − The city's new top cop wants a stronger connection between citizens and his department.

"I think fighting crime is a two-fold effort," said Police Chief Akenra X, 62, speaking Wednesday at the weekly Alliance Rotary Club luncheon. "It's the citizens being our eyes and ears and the police department being the action."

Alliance Police Chief Akenra X, sworn-in on Nov. 29, was the keynote speaker at the Alliance Rotary Club luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. X, a former captain, succeeded Scott Griffith, who retired.

Part of his plan, X said, is to increase foot patrols in neighborhoods and add more school resource officers. The officers can "get to know the people of this city on a personal basis" and build trust, he said.

Pastor Raymont Johnson of Family Empowerment Ministries, a member of Alliance Rotary Club, works closely within the community. He welcomed the chief's desire to create bridges between police and citizens.

Johnson said he hopes to set up some public forums between the police and residents in the near future. He said the events would allow people to learn more about the police and ask questions.

"Most people get their information by rumors," he said. "I think these meetings would allow citizens to actually engage (with the police)."

'This where I'm meant to be at this period of my life.'

X was sworn-in on Nov. 29, replacing Scott Griffith, who retired.

Much of his speech was candid stories of personal struggles and comebacks that defined his life's journey to reach his new position. He said he felt "blessed" because Alliance offered him a second chance at a career he lost.

Alliance Police Chief Akenra X, discussing crime and other issues, had the full attention of Alliance Rotary Club members on Dec. 20, 2023, at the Alliance YWCA.

X, a 1979 graduate of Timken High School in Canton and U.S. Navy veteran, has been with the Alliance Police Department for 15 years. He started his career with the Canton Police at the height of the community's problems with crack cocaine and gang violence.

While with Canton Police, X said he would numb himself to the stress of undercover operations with alcohol. He was fired, and his personal relationships were damaged. Without a job, he said moved to Columbus, got healthier and worked on an ambulance.

"Every time I saw a cruiser," X said he would miss law enforcement.

His grandmother encouraged him to take a police exam in Alliance, and he was hired.

"I owe this city," X told Rotarians. "I made up my mind right there that I'd be the best police officer I could possibly be."

Then, in 2001, X said a suicide case affected him and he took a leave from the Police Department for a couple of years. He returned, and quickly climbed the ranks over the years until he became chief.

"The way my therapist described it was that officers see and experience stuff that all goes into a backpack, and it's carried around. The backpack over time gets full and you can't carry it. I had reached that," X said.

Now, he's in a better place, ready to lead the city's department in the future.

"It has been a blessing, and I feel that I am where I'm meant to be at this period in my life," X concluded.

Sid Zufall, president of the Rotary Club, followed X, and said: "We're blessed to have him."

More from Police Chief X

During Wednesday's Alliance Rotary Club meeting, Police Chief Akenra X answered questions. Here is some of what we learned:

∙ The crime trending the most in Alliance is break-ins of vehicles.

∙ The biggest concerns are the proliferation of methamphetamine and an increase in homelessness.

∙ His birth name isn't Akenra. It is Gregory. He didn't like it and changed it while stationed in Egypt. His chosen last name represents the unknown.

