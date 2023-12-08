Alliance Council committee OKs curtailing July 4 fireworks

In Alliance, O., residents on South Webb Avenue watch and record as a series of small red firecrackers that stretch half of a block explode on Monday, July 3, 2023.

ALLIANCE − Alliance City Council is considering restrictions on fireworks use around the Fourth of July holiday.

Members of council's Safety & Judiciary Committee recommended on Thursday night that some firework activities be curtailed. The proposal comes five months after some council members thought residents pushed the limits.

The recommendation was to outlaw fireworks use on July 5, and the Sundays immediately before and after July 4. People still would be permitted to shoot off fireworks from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Saturdays before and after the holiday, and on July 3-4.

The proposed changes need council approval.

"We can always amend it down the road," said Law Director Caitlyn Weyer.

Under state law − which went into effect in 2022 − people can discharge fireworks on specific dates and times, but municipalities can restrict or ban them outright.

The state law currently allows private fireworks on:

July 3-5, and the weekends immediately before and after, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Labor Day weekend from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Diwali from 4 pm. to 11 p.m.

New Year's Eve from 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

New Year's Day from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Chinese New Year from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Memorial Day weekend from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Juneteenth from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Police Sgt. Chris McCord said he didn't think fireworks activities were worse this summer than in the past. He said they were more noticeable because people "didn't need to sneak around to fire them."

Jack Madison, the committee chairman, had no interest in restricting or banning fireworks on the other holidays because there have been no problems. "It was only an issue in the summer," he told other officials in attendance.

That said, the committee did consider banning fireworks on New Year's Day in the 4 p.m. time slot. It was unclear if this proposed restriction would be part of the legislation.

How would these changes be enforced?

Weyer said that if the changes are approved, people would have to be caught in the act violating the restrictions, and they would cited for a minor misdemeanor.

"A law enforcement officer can make a citation if they personally witness it, but everyone has cameras now," she said. "An officer doesn't have to see it, maybe the person with the camera (shows it)."

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance Council committee OKs curtailing July 4 fireworks