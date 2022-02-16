Alliance Data Black History Month Employee Spotlight: Ashley Childs

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Alliance Data

In observance of Black History Month, a month dedicated to reflecting and celebrating the accomplishments and meaningful role of the African American community and its history and culture, our African American Resource Group (AARG) is spotlighting associates who are making important contributions to our business.

Our first spotlight is Talent Development Program Specialist, Ashley Childs, who has been with Alliance Data for four years. Ashley is proud to work for Alliance Data because she gets to show up every day as her authentic self and work on projects that bring her passion and excitement. She helps contribute to the overall growth and success of our business by building opportunities for associates to learn new skills through leadership development programs and LinkedIn Learning. Ashely’s advice for someone looking to work in Human Resources is to always be learning! She encourages others to learn and invest in their development, so she believes she must be willing to do the same.

