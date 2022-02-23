Alliance Data, Spring Health Host Mental Health Webinar during Black History Month

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Alliance Data

Black History Month is a time dedicated to sharing, celebrating and understanding the achievements, culture and impact of the African American community. As part of its commitment to a healthy associate base and its broader diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, Alliance Data recently partnered with Spring Health for a webinar to discuss mental health in the African American community. Representatives from Spring Health, a healthcare provider offering comprehensive mental health resources, and LivingWell, Alliance Data’s employee wellness program, discussed topics such as destigmatizing mental health issues and how to be an ally for those in need of support.

Currently, only one in three Black Americans in need of mental health support receive it, and those that do have difficulty finding culturally supportive options. In addition, research has shown that up to 63% percent of Black Americans see admitting mental health problems as a sign of personal weakness. Throughout the webinar, Spring Health discussed its suite of services to help associates of all races and provided tips to improve general mental health both at work and at home. Associates who attended not only gained an understanding of available resources, but learned how to approach mental health with a more inclusive lens.

