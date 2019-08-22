Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll look at Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Alliance Data Systems:

0.071 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$31b - US$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Alliance Data Systems has an ROCE of 7.1%.

Is Alliance Data Systems's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Alliance Data Systems's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.9% average reported by the IT industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Alliance Data Systems's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can see in the image below how Alliance Data Systems's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:ADS Past Revenue and Net Income, August 22nd 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Alliance Data Systems's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Alliance Data Systems has total liabilities of US$11b and total assets of US$31b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. Alliance Data Systems has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Alliance Data Systems's ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Alliance Data Systems. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.