Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) CEO Salary Justified?

Ed Heffernan became the CEO of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) in 2009. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Ed Heffernan’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a market cap of US$8.2b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$11m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$1.2m. We examined companies with market caps from US$4.0b to US$12b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was US$7.1m.

Thus we can conclude that Ed Heffernan receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Alliance Data Systems Corporation. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Alliance Data Systems has changed over time.

Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 28% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 5.4%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy.

Has Alliance Data Systems Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 45% over three years, some Alliance Data Systems Corporation shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Alliance Data Systems Corporation pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Alliance Data Systems shares with their own money (free access).

Of course, the past can be informative so you might be interested in considering this analytical visualization showing the company history of earnings and revenue.

