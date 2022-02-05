Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.21

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) will pay a dividend of US$0.21 on the 18th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 28%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Alliance Data Systems Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Alliance Data Systems' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 30.1%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 164%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Alliance Data Systems' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Alliance Data Systems has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from US$2.08 to US$0.84. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 60% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. It's encouraging to see Alliance Data Systems has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. Alliance Data Systems definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Alliance Data Systems' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Alliance Data Systems might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Alliance Data Systems you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

