Alliance Elks names honored teens for February

Alliance Elks 467

Alliance Elks Lodge 467 has announced its February Teenagers of the Month. The students are selected by their respective schools based on scholarship, leadership, character, citizenship, and service to school and community.

Alliance

Kylie Haba – The daughter of Crystal Haba and Gary Haba is captain of the volleyball team and has been on the honor roll for four years. She is a member of National Honor Society and Key Club, and is in the sports medicine career tech program. Haba plans to attend college to study physical therapy.

Aaron Farmer – The son of Jo Ellen Hull and Marcus Farmer plays tennis and is a member of band, jazz band, orchestra and Jetsetters. He plans to attend Cleveland State University to study music.

Louisville

Addison Burick – The daughter of Bob and Angie Burick plays volleyball and has been on the honor roll for four years, and a scholar-athlete for four years. She is a member of Spirit Club. Burick plans to attend Walsh University to play volleyball and is undecided on her major.

Alexander Keister – The son of Scott and Amy Keister runs cross country and assists in coaching marathon kids at Louisville Middle School. He plans to attend Ohio State University to study agricultural science.

Marlington

Audrey Miller – The daughter of Ryan and Heidi Miller plays is captain of the softball team, secretary of National Honor Society, treasurer of Spanish Honor Society, and a member of Character Counts Club. She is a member of Duke Street Select Vocal Ensemble. Miller will attend University of Toledo to study early childhood education and Spanish while playing softball.

Calvin Bungard – The son of Curtis and Carrie Bungard is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Character Counts Club, SADD, Rotary Interact Club, Spanish Club and Academic Challenge. He is an Aultman ambassador. He was a 2023 Buckeye Boys State delegate.

Minerva

Olivia Mandato – The daughter of Stacy Wilson and Tom Wilson plays volleyball and ran track in 10th grade. She is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, International Circle, Prom Committee and Mentoring. She is president of Aultman Academy. She plans to attend college to study business.

Dominic Boldizar – The son of Missy and Mason Boldizar is on the track and cross country teams. He is the student body president and a member of Big Lion/Little Lion Mentoring. Boldizar plans to attend Lineman College in Denton, Texas, to become an aerial lineman.

Sebring

Velicity Twaddle – The daughter of Rebecca Barker and James Twaddle attends the MCCTC cosmetology program and was class vice president her junior and senior years. She plans to be a lash tech after graduation and advance her esthetics knowledge.

Dustin Black – The son of Travis Black and Elizabeth Blake has played basketball and football. He helps others as needed and is undecided about his future plans.

St. Thomas

Ashley Carmona Martinez – The daughter of Guadalupe Martinez runs track and is treasurer of National Honor Society. She’s a member of Culture Club and has tutored algebra. She plans to attend college in Virginia to become a neonatal nurse.

Devonte Parker – The son of Vanetra Smith plays basketball and plans to attend college to become a dental hygienist.

West Branch

Mary Buehler – The daughter of Adam and Tamara Buehler is president of Academic Challenge and Art Club, and a member of Environmental Club. She plans to attend college and major in biology and minor in Spanish.

James Hill – The son of Michele Hill and James Hill Sr. is on the honor roll, ran for Warrior chief and played football in middle school. He plans to work in an Industry.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance Elks Lodge 467 names its February Teenagers of the Month