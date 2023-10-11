Alliance Fall Festival returns with Jeeps, trunk or treat, free music

Fall weather brings thoughts of pumpkins, Halloween and celebration. Luckily, Downtown Alliance will have it all for Carnation City-area residents this weekend.

The third annual Duck Duck Jeep Fall Festival returns Saturday for a street party with fun fall all ages.

The event, which will run 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., will have music on three stages, a massive gathering of Jeeps that will include a decorating contest, and a trunk or treat for the kids.

Also featured during this year’s event will be the conclusion of a 3-D mural in Prohibition Alley. The mural, called “A Tale of Two Railroads,” was started in July at the Historic Downtown Alliance Festival. The “Alliance Alley Allies Artists” – Errick Freeman, Ash Palmer, Chrystal Shofroth and Stephanie Anne Lambert – will complete the project during the event. Pocket Change will have 3-D glasses to view the mural.

More than 140 Jeep owners have registered to take part, and half will participate in the decorating contest. More than 100 have agreed to bring Halloween treats for young folks at the Jeep Trunk ‘n Treat, which will run from 4 p.m. until the candy runs out. The event will be almost double last year’s total participants, and will be spread over three city blocks, from Freedom to Mechanic.

Three stages will offer music throughout the event, starting at 4 p.m. with Mellow Villains on the Carnation Caboose Stage at Mechanic and Main. Other stages are the Kempthorne Main Stage at Linden and Main; and the Pocket Change Truck Stage at Arch and Main.

The event also will include food trucks and more than 40 vendors of a variety of wares on Main Street, near Linden, and behind the Carnation Caboose on Mechanic. Live artists, including featured artist Suzy Lee, will be painting throughout downtown.

Haines House Underground Railroad Museum operated by Alliance Area Preservation Society will have treats at its tent, and its own “Mysterious Madame Marissa” will lead three Ghost Walks – at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. – through the spooky history of the downtown district. Theme of the walk is Historical Anxiety and the Haunting of Alliance.

Duck Duck Jeep Fall Festival is coordinated by Chrystal Robinson-Shofroth, Ed Albert of Pocket Change Antiques and Alliance Area Preservation Society.

Entertainment schedule for the three stages:

Carnation Caboose Stage

4 p.m. – Mellow Villains

6 p.m. – Whatevr

7 p.m. – Untamed Flames (fire spinners and eaters)

8 p.m. – Cold Shot

Pocket Change Stage

4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Carnation Twirlers

5 p.m. – Alliance Police K9 officer demo with K9 Xander and handler, Alliance Police Officer Anthony Palozzi.

6:30 p.m. – Aaron Hymes

Kempthorn Stage

4:30 p.m. – J.J. Vicars

6:15 p.m. – Good Fortune

7:15 p.m. – Electro Cult Circus

