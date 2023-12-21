Alliance family calls Apostle Build home 'a real blessing'

Lawrence and Kelly Williams receive the keys to their new home on Noble Street in Alliance from Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity Board Member John McIntosh on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, during the agency's dedication ceremony for the Apostle Build project.

ALLIANCE − For a family of five, Christmas came early.

Lawrence and Kelly Williams, and their three children, were handed keys to their new house at 1236 Noble St. during a dedication ceremony Sunday. The couple, both 38, worked with Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity on the Apostle Build project.

The Williams' house is the ninth build − and second on Noble − under the local agency's East Alliance Revitalization Project, said board president Mark Locke. The other house, about two blocks away, was dedicated in September 2022.

Community effort boosts local family: Alliance Habitat dedicates Apostle Build home

"It's a real blessing," said Kelly Williams.

Due to weather conditions, the event was held inside the single-story house. In addition to the house keys, the family received a Bible from the agency. Locke said the house has three bedrooms with space in the basement for a fourth bedroom, and two full-sized bathrooms.

With her husband, Lawrence, looking on, Kelly Williams fights back tears and gives thanks to all those who helped build their new Alliance home during the Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity dedication ceremony Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, on Noble Street.

"Their little daughter was giving tours of their house to people. She would go up and say, 'this is our sink,' and 'this is our window.' Those kinds of things, that's what makes it worthwhile," Locke said Monday.

The Williams start moving into their house Wednesday.

'I really wanted our family to put our hands on it.'

Habitat homes are not free.

Families have interest-free mortgages. They must meet three criteria − including a need for adequate shelter because the current living situation is substandard − for their application to be considered. The other factors are ability to contribute "sweat equity" and having a stable, steady income.

The Williams Family, from left, Lawrence, La'Kasia, La'Kayla, La'Khi and Kelly, stand on the porch of their new home at 1236 Noble St. in Alliance after receiving the keys to the Apostle Build home on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

For the last eight years, Kelly Williams said they shared a duplex and the conditions there were straining her health issues. From application to completion, the journey lasted two years. The construction started in June and lasted six months due to contractor availability.

Locke said Habitat volunteers and the family build the house, but contractors are brought in for plumbing and electricity.

"They gave us the opportunity to build a home to get into a rehab," Kelly Williams said. "I really wanted our family to put our hands on it. We're part of the full build from day one when we put the shovel in the ground and dug a hole."

Lawrence and Kelly Williams receive a Bible from Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity board member Lynda Slack during the dedication service Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, when the family received the keys to their new home in Alliance.

Williams said the experience taught them "a lot of life lessons," including patience. "It took a lot of time," she said.

Niki McIlvain, the local agency's executive director, said a dozen area churches helped to complete the project, with additional funds coming from Stark County HOME Funds and the City of Alliance's Community Development Block Grant program.

The churches that participated were Alliance Friends, Regina Coeli, St. Joseph of Maximo, St. Joseph of Alliance, St. Ann of Sebring, Beloit Friends, Bethel United Church of Christ, Christ United Methodist Church, First Christian Church, First United Presbyterian Church, Reading Church of the Brethren and Union Avenue United Methodist Church.

"When they handed me the key I cried because of how far we'd come and how much we appreciated everyone," Kelly Williams said. "I'm happy that Habitat is our new family. They have been a blessing through everything. There were ups and downs. Everyone stayed really strong."

Habitat official: More builds planned in 2024

It appears 2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for the local Habitat chapter.

McIlvain said the agency plans to rehabilitate a house on College Street, complete two new construction builds and secure two sites for 2025. They are also planning to complete five critical home repairs as part of their neighborhood revitalization efforts.

Niki McIIvain, right, executive director of the Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity, stands Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, with Lawrence and Kelly Williams and their children during an event in which the Williamses received the keys to the home on Noble Street.

The new builds will be on Green Avenue and Patterson Street.

"We will launch a half million dollar capital campaign to the public in the spring to support our construction and education efforts over the next three years," McIlvain said. "We will match every dollar raised with revenue from mortgages, the ReStore, donations and annual grants."

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance's Habitat for Humanity dedicates new Apostle Build home