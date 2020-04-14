Alliance Family of Companies Appoints Charlie Alvarez as new Chief Executive Officer

J. Randall Keene will remain as the company's Chairman of the Board

IRVING, Texas, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Family of Companies, the leading neurodiagnostic testing company in the United States and the leading provider of in-home EEG testing services, announced the appointment of Charlie Alvarez as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Alvarez brings more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience and most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of DCI Health Technologies, Inc. He succeeds J. Randall Keene, who has served as interim CEO since June 2019. Keene will continue in his role as Chairman of the Alliance Board of Directors.

In making the announcement, Keene cited Alvarez's extensive strategic experience and entrepreneurial track record. "Charlie is the right leader for this role, especially in the current environment," said Keene. "After an extensive search, Charlie presented the perfect blend of industry experience and executive leadership to carry Alliance into the future. He also comes to the company with a strong belief in our core values, which are to provide the best solutions for the patient, provider and payor. I am confident he will continue to drive Alliance's focus on value-based healthcare delivery by providing accessible, high quality neurodiagnostic services in the home, as these services shift out of the hospital setting."

As Chief Executive Officer of Foxconn's DCI Health Technology, Inc., a multinational health technology company, Alvarez was responsible for launching the company in the United States and driving its revenue and profitability growth. He joined DCI in 2017, when his previous company, Sotera Wireless Inc. was acquired by Foxconn. Alvarez had joined Sotera Wireless in 2014 as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing where he was responsible for growing sales and revenue. Sotera is a medical device company that specializes in body worn vital signs monitoring. Within two years, Alvarez grew the client base from seven hospitals to more than 55 and grew revenue by more than 75 percent, year-over-year.

Prior to Sotera, Alvarez was President and Co-Founder of Watermark Medical, a privately held sleep diagnostics and therapy company. Alvarez was President through the acquisition of SleepMed, Inc, in 2012, a company that also provided EEG services. At Watermark, Charlie pioneered the home sleep testing market and grew the company to become the markert leader in five short years. Before co-founding Watermark, Alvarez held various leadership positions at CardioNet (Biotel), the world's largest remote cardiac monitoring company and PSS/World Medical, now McKesson.

"I'm excited to be joining the Alliance team," said Alvarez. "I believe Alliance has a great business model, high quality services and a robust R&D pipeline to position it for high growth over the next several years. I look forward to applying my experience in the ever-changing medical marketplace to lead the company in the development of technology and services that help provide better healthcare solutions. Alliance is poised for hyper growth as we prepare for the upturn in business as this crisis starts to wane."

About Alliance

Alliance provides neurodiagnostic testing solutions and technologies that serve to expedite patient diagnoses and care, enabling physicians to improve patients' quality of life. Services provided include routine EEG services and long-term video-monitored EEG studies in the inpatient, ambulatory and in-home settings. The company also provides secure, cloud-based EEG software and technology that offers on-demand access and allows physicians to read an EEG from any location with internet access, at any time of day or night. Alliance also provides mobile cardiac telemetry and sleep studies to support the diagnostic testing needs of the neurology community. To learn more, visit www.afcompanies.com.