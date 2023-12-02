Alliance High School’s design is leading in the voting in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Akron-Canton District 4 2023 Paint-the-Plow Contest. The school’s design, which features a snowplow with its blade painted blue and the words “Drive slow in the snow” along with a few penguins, a polar bear and snowmen surrounding a large penguin that is holding a sign that reads “Caution.” Across the bottom of the blade are the signatures of the students who worked on the design. The contest requires Facebook users to “like” the photo of the plow that is their favorite. As of Friday morning, Alliance’s design had more than 1,000 “likes,” and also 350 hearts, which signify the user loves the photo. Voters will need to have a Facebook account to be able to weigh in. Voting runs through Dec. 8. Twenty-five schools from Stark, Mahoning, Summit, Portage, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties are in the running for the title.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance High plow design leading in ODOT contest