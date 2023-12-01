Alliance High School brings 'Elf: The Musical' to stage

Alliance High School Junior Adam Burse plays Buddy the Elf in the school's production of "Elf: The Musical." The show will run Dec. 7-10 at the school.

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” – Buddy the Elf

Alliance High School will transform next week into a holiday wonderland as it stages “Elf: The Musical” with a cast of more than 100 students in grades one to 12.

The musical is based on the hit 2003 movie “Elf,” featuring the lovable Buddy the Elf, who travels from the North Pole to find his family. It will be on stage at the high school from Dec. 7-10.

“Buddy’s naivety and love of all things Christmas makes this show a lighthearted and family-friendly performance for anyone wanting to celebrate the holidays with a laugh,” said Carrie Chunat, choir and musical director at AHS. “With everything going on in the world today, this show is a reminder of the magic the holiday season holds for people of all ages.”

Throughout the show, the cast will move throughout the auditorium and make the audience feel as if they are part of the show. The show also will feature a live pit with high school band and orchestra students along with professional musicians. The audience is encouraged to sing along.

In collaboration with Chunat, the set was designed and built by juniors and seniors in the Construction Trades Career Tech Program at AHS.

“Elf: The Musical” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9; and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $8 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Parents who plan to hold a young child in their lap during the show do not need to purchase a ticket for the child. Tickets are reserved and available at https://singingaviators.ludus.com/index.php. Select tickets also will be available at the door. Information about activities patrons can take part in are in the “Learn More” section of the ticket website.

Alliance City Schools will share information about a livestream closer to the start of performances.

Chunat is celebrating this as the 25th musical she’s directed in her career with “easter eggs” of the past productions for the audience to identify. Audience members can submit answers to this trivia challenge for a chance to win a Christmas ornament that Alliance High School students made.

Decorated Christmas trees that represent “Papa Elf’s Christmas Tree Farm” will be in the lobby. Alliance High clubs and organizations decorated trees to represent what they do. Patrons can vote for their favorite tree by making a monetary donation to the organization. All donations go directly to the organizations. The winning tree will be announced during Sunday’s performance and will receive the title of “World’s Best Christmas Tree.”

Before the Sunday performance, children can enjoy fun activities starting at 2:30 p.m., such as games, a gingerbread playhouse, crafts, photo opportunities with the cast and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Each showing will also include guest Santas played by Alliance City Schools administrators and notable community members.

Student leaders have taken on roles in the production for the first time. The leaders help to oversee and plan the part of the musical on which they are working.

The student leaders include Kris Blyer, props manager; Sydney Haynam, student director; Jenna Heslop, student director; and Kaitlyn White as stage manager.

The cast includes Adam Burse as Buddy; Kacie Bench as Jovie; Kevin Frazier as Walter Hobbs; Sylvia Johnson as Emily Hobbs; Nellie Lanzer as Michael Hobbs; Arabella Barnes as Tiara; Andy Chunat as Santa; Preston Collage as Policeman #1; Anna Eversdyke as Deb; Aaron Farmer as Policeman #2; Jenna Heslop as Perfume Lady; Avery Lewis as Fake Santa; Emily Owens as manager; Kylee Puckett as Matthews; Makenna Root as Charlie; Josie Root as Mrs. Claus; Alea Simbro as Charlotte Dennon; Lily Walker as Dr. Greenway; and La’Kasia Williams as Chadwick.

The chorus includes Natalie Austin, Liz Burns, Alex Cheatham, Brooke Fiegenschuh, Avery Horning, Melody Lin, Grace McGeehen, Gianna Phillips, Rylee Pisino, Imani Ring-Al-Aroud and Chloe Weisenburger.

Alliance Middle School performers include Kaitlynn Brady, Jordan Bugara, Daniel Burse, Gracie Durenda, Khloe Durenda, Kara Eversdyke, Dominic Falconer, Corie Horning, Stella Jackson, Maddy James, Aidan Kern, RiellyAnne Lemmon, Eva Murphy, Isabella Schrader, Brooklyn Schuette, Audrina Wait and Sophia White.

Alliance Intermediate School performers include Micah Braisted, Samara Brown, Alivea Chambers, Adelyn Covel, Gabriel Cox, Natalie Eversdyke, ShaRiyah Fortner, Avery Ganni, Makenzee Hartman, Andrew Horning, Elizabeth Hull, Adelynn Kingan, Declan Mann, Jaylen McElroy, Lydia Moore, Mila Petti, Landon Pringle, Aubree Ross, Aliyah Rounds, Ava Selander, Jaylee Spencer, McKenzie Thomas, Elsie Washington, Kenzie Wilson and Madison Zerkle.

Alliance Elementary School performers include Haley Bates, Reese Braisted, A’Moni Burt, Parker Carli, Makinnah Cobbs, Lennon Davis, Grace-Lynn Edwards, Tyler Gamble, Ava George, Kingston Harmon, Elisa Kern, Emileigh Knapik, Zavara Lindsay, Siya Rana, Sam Root, Aurelia Schneller, Reese Sedei, Adalynn Staggers and Kourtney Wilson.

Alliance Early Learning School performers include Oliver Digianantonio, Aliza Edwards, Natalie Felgenhaurer, Rosaleigh Heft, Savannah Hill, Ahmya Jones, Cora Marinchek, Ellie Morrison, Zoey Ring, Ryleigh Rowe, Addyson Snyder, Jerzee Stevens, Dexter Tolson and Jarren Williams.

The orchestra pit includes Abigail Anderson, Joss Bowling, Kaia Canavan, Josh Devore, Aaron Farmer, Shaun Fontaine, Gavin Fontaine, Samantha Horn, Emily Johnson, Ethan Jackson, Zachary Kinser, Jenni Jo Kinser, Madyson Kline, Khaleena Mastrodonato, Eva Miller, Emilee Sanor, Billy Sheak, Ian Sherer, Matt Stemple and Zoei Tenney.

Stage crew includes Ny’Jayah Jones, Mars Jones, Kennedi Masters, Alauna Polozzi and Jasmine Stephens.

Natalie Kern and Heather Shive are assistant directors, and Logan McGee is director of lighting and sound.

